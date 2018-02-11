Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard
11/02/2018
The story of the hieromonk of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church who the SBU opened a criminal case against for posting on a social network a card featuring the image of a St. George’s Ribbon “forbidden” in Ukraine received a continuation.
Hieromonk Ioann (Kurmoyarov) reported on his Facebook page that he already gave all necessary explanations to the SBU.
The posting by the Hieromonk of a greetings card on his Facebook page for the purpose of commemorating all those who died in the Great Patriotic War became the reason for the initiation of proceedings.
The Hieromonk noted that a card with a St. George’s Ribbon is spreading anti-Ukrainian propaganda.
“CONTINUATION OF THE STORY ABOUT THE ST. GEORGE’S RIBBON.
The explanation that I gave to the police. The text is very difficult to read, you will be able to evaluate the handwriting of the investigator. However, the text is also a free interpretation of my explanation, i.e. I described the main points of the case, and the investigator committed it to paper in their own words (for this reason I left only those punctuation marks that were in the text):
‘On a page on the Facebook social network I posted a card with which I wanted to congratulate Ukrainian veterans of the Great Patriotic War for the purpose of commemorating all those who died in this war. I didn’t intend for this card to carry anti-Ukrainian propaganda. I consider the amendment (the abbreviation ‘Admin. Code of Ukraine’ written unintelligibly) forbidding the demonstration of the St. George’s Ribbon to be absurd, since thousands of Ukrainian soldiers who took part in the Great Patriotic War, including those who died during it, were awarded the order of ‘Glory’, which contains elements of the St. George’s Ribbon. Therefore, for me personally the St. George’s Ribbon is a symbol of the victory over fascism, a powerful contribution to which was made by Ukrainians. I consider it to be necessary to make efforts to cancel the aforementioned amendment. This is all I can explain concerning this fact’,” reported the Hieromonk of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church and the doctor of divinity Ioann (Kurmoyarov).
