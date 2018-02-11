Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

15:19:49

11/02/2018



The story of the hieromonk of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church who the SBU opened a criminal case against for posting on a social network a card featuring the image of a St. George’s Ribbon “forbidden” in Ukraine received a continuation.

Hieromonk Ioann (Kurmoyarov) reported on his Facebook page that he already gave all necessary explanations to the SBU.

The posting by the Hieromonk of a greetings card on his Facebook page for the purpose of commemorating all those who died in the Great Patriotic War became the reason for the initiation of proceedings.

The Hieromonk noted that a card with a St. George’s Ribbon is spreading anti-Ukrainian propaganda.