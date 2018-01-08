Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

Ukrainian nationalists blocked the entrance to the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra and organised a protest action there. This was reported by the TV channel “112 Ukraine” with reference to the reports of radicals on social networks.



The nationalists who were present at the action brought with themselves banners with appeals to “drive the FSB and separatists away from the Lavra” and “No to Moscow’s agents”. As was reported on the Facebook page of the organisers of the event, the radicals are sure that in the Lavra allegedly “there is the HQ of separatists and FSB officers, who refuse to read the burial service for fighters of the ATO and those who weren’t baptised in the churches of the Moscow patriarchy”. These slogans and statements already raised doubts among Internet surfers about the mental adequacy of the inventors of the event.

After a while the prior of the Lavra – the Metropolitan Pavel of Vyshgorod and Chernobyl – came out to them. But constructive dialogue didn’t happen.

However, a skirmish began. The nationalists also tried to block a Range Rover that was at the time leaving the territory of the church complex. Before this they quietly allowed several other cars, which, according to the radicals, didn’t belong to the staff of the Lavra, to pass.

The press service of C14 reports that orthodox parishioners hound nationalists, fight, and behave inadequately by stating that the National Guard kills children in Donbass.

As was noted in the material of the TV channel, this event may be connected to the recent tragic incident in Zaporizhia, where a two-year-old boy perished. The priest of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchy could not conduct a burial service because the child was baptised in a church of the Kiev Patriarchy, and priests of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Moscow Patriarchate) have no right to carry out a ceremony. Ukrainian bloggers and nationalist organisations immediately took advantage of incident for PR purposes.