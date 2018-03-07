Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

15:32:29

07/03/2018

On March 7th, Ukrainian nationalists from the “C14“ group marched through the center of Kiev towards the consulate of Italy. The radicals demanded from the Italian authorities to release from prison their colleague – the participant of the so-called “ATO” Vitaly Markiv, who is currently in an Italian prison.

Rome accuses the former punisher of murdering in Donbass the Italian newspaper photographer Andrea Rocchelli in 2014 in Slavyansk. At the end of the march the nationalists handed over a letter to the consul with the demand to release Markiv.

“He has been jailed for already nearly a year in Italy on suspicion of murdering of a local separatist journalist. There is a lot of proof that this isn’t true. But Russia actively buys the European courts and media. They want to make an example of the case at the Hague. Mark didn’t kill,” it is said in the statement of the C14 group.

As a reminder, Markiv, settled in Italy together with his family in 2003. However, in November, 2013, he came to Ukraine to participate in the coup. He later registered as a volunteer on the frontline and fought as a part of the punitive battalion named after Kulchitsky.

The Italian reporter Andrea Rocchelli filmed his last report from Slavyansk on May 24th, 2014, the footage was devoted to the many-children families living in the besieged city. While filming he was killed together with his translator Andrey Mironov by a shot fired from a grenade launcher.

The Ukrainian authorities upon the termination of the long, but fruitless investigation spoke about it being a “side effect” of war — in a word, a misfortune, without disclosing any names or reasons.

The investigation was resumed in Italy thanks to the efforts of the relatives of the deceased journalist and the persistence of their lawyer Alessandra Ballerini. After the investigators from the Milan task force and the prosecutor’s office of the city of Pavia joined the case.



This slideshow requires JavaScript.