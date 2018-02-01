Translated by Ollie Richardson

On the night of February 1st unknown persons [read as: Ukrainian saboteurs – ed] opened fire with a grenade launcher at the building of the Ministry of Defence of the Donetsk People’s Republic in the central part of the capital. This was reported by the operative command of the DPR.

“A shot from a grenade launcher was fired at the building of the Ministry of Defence of the DPR. This happened at 19:00,” noted the command.

An object similar to an explosive device was found in the building of the Ministry.

“An object was found on the second floor of the building of the Ministry of Defence. It is possible that it is mined. Now experts are working at the scene. Perhaps it will have to be detonated on the spot,” said Basurin.

He emphasised that the suspicious object was found during an inspection of rooms of the building after today’s shelling.

According to preliminary data, there are no victims. More detailed information is being specified. The republic’s command have characterised the event as an act of terrorism.