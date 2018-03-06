Translated by Ollie Richardson

Sociologists in Kiev have calculated that in 2017 another one million people left Ukraine. The main reasons for migration are not only the fact that workers’ salaries are significantly higher abroad than in Ukraine. As the sociologist Olga Balakireva said to the correspondent of the Federal News Agency (FAN), a different vision of their future and quality of life are, in fact, important reasons for the migration of Ukrainians. At the same time, the authorities prefer to hide the real figures for population decline and the number of labor migrants.

Local sociologists stated that the opportunity to find work in a specialty with a decent salary in Ukraine is much lower today than in neighboring countries. However, the factors that are pushing Ukrainians out of the country are not only economic. Firstly, this is the weak individual security of Ukrainians and their families connected both to the non-compliance with their own laws and with total social injustice. Secondly, the weak protection of human rights is one more problem of Ukraine, existing against the background of all the talk about “real European democracy”.

According to sociologists and experts, Ukrainians more often than not leave to earn money in Poland, Russia, Italy, and the Czech Republic. Thus, in recent years Poland – thanks to the growth of the economy, the simplification of rules of employment, granting a number of targeted bonuses for Ukrainians, etc. – became the greatest “magnet” for labor migrants.

As the experts predict, in the next few years labor emigration from the country can only increase, including because of changes made to laws. This is also the visa-free regime with the European Union countries that was recently desired by Kiev. And the fact that Ukraine is now also open to foreign companies and universities, which actively wrap the youth and skilled workers around their finger.

To bring Ukrainians back home, the authorities in the next few years should take very drastic measures, and it must be a package of measures. According to sociologists, economic measures alone – such as raising salaries in Ukraine – will already solve nothing. As experts consider, the authorities need to change the philosophy of citizens, and their attitude towards working and to the people in principle. Without this Ukraine has no chance of bringing people back.

However, as sociologists consider, meanwhile the authorities not only don’t have an accurate program of work concerning mass labor migration, but also prefer to hide its real numbers, as well as the decline in the population of the country. In 26 years of Ukraine’s independence a population census was carried out only once – in 2001, although in the majority of countries in the world it happens every decade. The main reason for this is the catastrophic reduction of the population, which if made public can have serious political consequences.

“Three million Ukrainians working abroad is the correct figure for 2012. Since then the number of citizens who went to other countries grew to 6-8 million – but this isn’t reflected in the official statistics. This process was influenced not only by the military conflict in the southeast of Ukraine that began in 2014, but also some other factors. For example, the sharp decline of the hryvnia – as a result of which the salaries of many of our citizens fell threefold. In fact, people became threefold more poorer – their savings and income were reduced by a lot. This also caused a whole social ‘wave’ of citizens wishing to leave the country’s borders in search of decent earnings. In addition, today hundreds of thousands of our fellow citizens don’t see any prospects for life in our country,” stated Olga Balakireva, the chairwoman of the board of the Yaremenko Ukrainian Institute for Social Research.

A very important figure documented by sociological polls is that over the last two-three years more than 15% (i.e., every sixth or seventh citizen of the country) lost their jobs and found themselves in a stressful situation, both in connection with the lack of demand and the sharp drop in the standard of living. And it’s not only adult citizens who lost their precious and well-paid jobs who are in a situation of unemployment, but also tens of thousands of student graduates who can’t find a decent first salary.

The level of 6-8 million Ukrainians who are now outside the country is based first of all on the data of sociological polls concerning work experience in Russia, Poland, etc. Also, these figures are based on information about the official departure of citizens from Ukraine. Thus, the sociologist emphasises: these figures are an estimation, because today not all trips of Ukrainians abroad are legal or reflected in the official statistics. A very large percentage of the Ukrainians who are going to Eastern and Southern Europe, Russia, the US, etc. to earn money are illegal immigrants. And the authorities aren’t at all interested in including them in the official statistics. At the same time, most of the mass flows of illegal immigrants still go to Russia – but sociologists and politicians don’t speak or present data about this.

Thus, it is necessary to recognise that today the government of Ukraine simply has no clear policy for labor migrants. The authorities don’t understand and don’t even think about how to make mass labor migration work for the benefit of Ukraine. But after all, the authorities weren’t able to think about not only preventing labor migration from the country, but also about regulating it. And also about the involvement of labor migrants in the radical improvement of the economic situation in their country, believes the sociologist.