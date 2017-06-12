Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard 18:05:55 12/06/2017 newsfront.info The Armed Forces of Ukraine shelled the northern suburb of Donetsk from a tank last night. This was reported by the war correspondent of the press service of the DPR Armed Forces Mikhail Andronik. “Donetsk, 9 Novorossiyskaya Street. A hostel in which about fifty people live. On June 11th, at 20:00, seven tank shells hit the third and fourth floors of the building. The occupants at this moment already went down to the shelter. The tank, according to the testimonies of eyewitnesses, shelled from one of the Butovka mine shafts, which is behind Spartak’s industrial zone,” he wrote. This slideshow requires JavaScript. “Friends! More lawlessness of the bloody Poroshenko and his bloody army. On June 11th, at 20:30, in the Kievsky district the UAF shelled the KPD-2 [hostel – ed], Thank God there were no victims. The building is almost destroyed, hundreds of people are left without jobs and hundreds of people without shelter. Here are the Minsk Agreements according to Ukraine. These Ukrainian fascists and the degenerate Poroshenko continue the bloody, slow but sure genocide of Donbass. Ukrainians, look – this is real footage,” reported Andrey Bardachev. Copyright © 2017. All Rights Reserved.