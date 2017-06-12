Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

18:05:55

12/06/2017



The Armed Forces of Ukraine shelled the northern suburb of Donetsk from a tank last night.



This was reported by the war correspondent of the press service of the DPR Armed Forces Mikhail Andronik.



“Donetsk, 9 Novorossiyskaya Street. A hostel in which about fifty people live. On June 11th, at 20:00, seven tank shells hit the third and fourth floors of the building. The occupants at this moment already went down to the shelter. The tank, according to the testimonies of eyewitnesses, shelled from one of the Butovka mine shafts, which is behind Spartak’s industrial zone,” he wrote.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.