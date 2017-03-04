Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard 12:55:20

04/03/2017



In Kiev a forum took place with the participation of teachers of the Russian language and literature, in which the decision was made on the creation of the social movement “For the native language!”, reports Golos.

During the event two cochairmen of the movement were elected – Aleksandr Zheleznyak (the director of the Ukrainian-Russian institute) and Sergey Aksenenko (former people’s deputy, teacher of the Russian language).

According to the website, participants of the event also expressed support for the language bill of the People’s Deputy Evgeny Balitsky, and also founded a special annual award for support of teachers of the Russian language.

“In order to provide peace and civil tranquillity in the country, to avoid further speculation on the language question, in my opinion, it is necessary to adopt the bill ‘about ensuring state support for actions for the development, popularisation, and protection of the Russian language in Ukraine’ developed by the People’s Deputy Evgeny Balitsky,” declared in particular Zheleznyak, addressing the audience.

For promoting the ideas of the forum, delegates of the congress founded an annual award, the purpose of which is to encourage the best teachers of the Russian language and literature. In order to fund the award it was decided to create a website that will become a platform of crowd funding for the project.