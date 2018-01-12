Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

12/01/2018

The initiative to make the Russian language in Ukraine “cultural property” in order to separate the Russian-speaking population of the country from the Russian world will not be realised by the authorities, the deputy director of the Institute for Strategic Studies and Predictions of the Peoples’ Friendship University of Russia Nikita Danyuk.

The Ukrainian writer Andrey Kurkov suggested to make the Russian language the “cultural property” of Ukraine.

“The Russian language outside of Russia is an independent phenomenon. But, like with the example of Francophonie 150 years ago, Russia tries to exploit the Russian language. In order to limit the ability of Russia to defend Russian in Ukraine, it is necessary to recognise Ukrainian Russian-speaking as Ukrainian ‘cultural property’ and to take Ukrainian Russian under philological control,” said Kurkov in an interview to the Ukrainian “dsnews.ua” publication.

In his opinion, there are the grounds to open an institute of the Russian language – in order to “cement the distinction of Ukrainian Russian and to work towards the creation of a Russian-speaking Ukraine already as Ukraine’s own phenomenon, but not as a part of the general ‘Russian world’ outside of Russia”. The importance of this topic stems from the fact that there are millions of Ukrainian Russian-speaking citizens in the country, “voters who, if they are ignored or depicted as only enemies of Ukraine, can influence the outcome of any future elections — both parliamentary and presidential”.

Substitution of concepts

According to Nikita Danyuk, Kurkov substitutes concepts.

“The Russian language is widespread not only in the territory of the post-Soviet space, it is used in those countries where there are extensive Russian-speaking communities. But concerning Ukraine, it is possible to speak not about Russian-speaking Ukrainians, but about those who identify themselves with the Russian ethnos. And the privatisation of the Russian language by Ukraine will not affect in any way these people who consider Russians and Belarusians as their brothers. Especially since despite the forced Ukrainisation, the Russian language is the main language of everyday communication in the country,” said the expert.

Kurkov’s thesis is in the spirit of the times – now Kiev does everything to break ties between the two countries. Thus, the initiative to recognise the Russian language as the cultural property of Ukraine shows that among Ukrainian intellectuals, even anti-Russian ones, there is the understanding that fighting against the Russian language means fighting against their own people, noted Danyuk.

Earlier, in July, Vladimir Putin stated that he considers Ukrainians and Russians as one nation. “I consider that we have one nation and there is almost no difference. The cultural and linguistic coloring is a bit different. And for me, the originality of the culture of the Ukrainian people, in my opinion, it very precious. This is, indeed, a rich culture. But in general, in fact, it is one nation,” said Putin.

A traitor in the opinion of nationalists

“Any attempts – the creation of an institute of Russian language, the adoption of different laws – won’t lead to anything, because it is impossible to eradicate the Russian cell in 5-10 years. Moreover, let’s not forget that Ukraine is a country where not only a political split exists, but also a sociocultural one. There is the Ukraine of Galicians, which historically were never a part of the Russian people, and there are Malorossiyans, who always thought of themselves as a part of the Russian nation,” said the expert.

According to Nikita Danyuk, the appeals and ideas of Andrey Kurkov will not be realised: “The current authorities are not capable of even adopting ideas that are useful for them”. Having moved towards the Russian question, even in their interests, the authorities will look like traitors in the opinion of radical patriots, specified the expert.