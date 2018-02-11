

The Israeli volunteer organisation “United Hatzalah” plans to organise a free emergency help service in Ukraine. This was reported by the Acting Minister of Healthcare Ulana Suprun on Facebook.

“Doctors in Israel are going to help Ukrainians to learn to save more lives in an emergency.

This week I met with representatives of the Israeli volunteer organisation United Hatzalah. It has about 4,000 physicians, paramedics, and doctors. Their aim is to reach the patient and give them first aid in the shortest amount of time possible.

Each of them, having received information that the ambulance can’t get to the patient, go on scooters, bicycles, or run alone to urgently help the victims before the arrival of the brigade. They do it absolutely free of charge, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

In Ukraine they want to take custody of one of the areas and to create such a service that is in Israel. United Hatzalah volunteers strive to help the Ukrainian community to rally around helping each other, and also to train local people who are not doctors to provide first aid.

The Ministry of Healthcare will cooperate with United Hatzalah to arrange this. We will also include local community organisations. If you know any organisations that are already doing this and they would like to join, tag them in the comments.”