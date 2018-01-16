Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

Public gatherings outside the Verkhovna Rada that feature the burning of the Russian flag, clashes with the police, and the demand to adopt the law on the “Reintegration of Donbass“ is direct pressure on the Ukrainian parliament and the President Petro Poroshenko. Such an opinion was expressed by the political scientist Rostislav Ishchenko to FBA “Economy Today”.

"There cannot be talk about mass clashes – Semen Semenchenko is simply not capable of collecting a large number of people. 150-200 'cripples' who loafed about with the police. This only reaches the level of a 'expression of position' by separate political forces. The leakage of information that the Rada may refuse to adopt the law on the reintegration of Donbass happened even earlier; it is precisely this that provoked the actions of Semenchenko & Co. It's not for the first day that the Ukrainian parliament and Poroshenko try to shift responsibility onto each other concerning this law. And although the draft law was written by the President, the deputies under his control are now ready to disrupt its adoption by order of the head of State. Because, having become a law, this draft bill deprives Poroshenko of the space for political manoeuvre – he won't have options to carry out negotiations within the framework of the Minsk Agreements or other associations. De facto Poroshenko will become the hostage of his own 'extreme right'," notes the expert.

A meeting outside the walls of the Verkhovna Rada headed by the deputies Semen Semenchenko and Egor Sobolev took place since the morning of January 16th. Police officers and military personnel of the National Guard were given strict orders – nearly 4,000 security officers were assembled. There were clashes between law enforcement bodies and demonstrators, as a result of which one police officer was wounded. Some protesters set fire to tyres and a Russian flag near parliament. The main demand – that the Rada adopts the law on the Reintegration of Donbass, which did, in fact, later happen.



“Poroshenko still hasn’t fallen under the complete control of the ‘extreme right’, which he brought into power just so he could have room for manoeuvre. Now certain forces pressurise the Rada in order to not give Poroshenko the chance to declare: I introduced the demanded law, but deputies did not adopt it, so I’m not to blame here. All meetings are an artificially planned and prepared action, they don’t begin spontaneously, like natural rainfall. In this case we observe a deliberate pressurising action by certain forces,” stressed the political scientist.

Poroshenko will block the draft bill



The draft law on the Reintegration of Donbass was originally called “On the peculiarities of state policy on the restoration of the state sovereignty of Ukraine over the temporarily occupied territory of the Donetsk and Lugansk regions of Ukraine”. It assigns to the proclaimed republics the status of “occupied territories”, and to Russia – the status of an “occupier”. In fact, it means the rejection of the Minsk Agreements, because it contradicts several points of “Minsk-2”.

The other day the representative of the Ukrainian ombudsman Mikhail Chaplyga stated that the adoption of the draft bill will pose considerable risks for rights and freedoms. “Actually this bill imposes martial law without the necessary procedure that is provided by the Constitution in the relevant laws. Therefore the property of firms, businessmen, and persons can be used for the purpose of defending the interests of the State – in a way that is not provided by the Constitution,” he said.