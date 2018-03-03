Translated by Ollie Richardson

The deputy head of the monitoring mission of the UN for human rights in Ukraine Benjamin Moreau said that the presence of a big group of radicals in court during the case on the murder of the journalist Oles Buzina left an extremely negative impression on representatives of the mission.

Moreau stated this during the public discussion “Threat to freedom of speech in Ukraine” that took place on March 2nd in Kiev.