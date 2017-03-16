Translated by Ollie Richardson

The leadership of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) reminded Kiev of its duty to pay pensions to inhabitants in the territories of Donbass uncontrolled by them.

In a further report on violations of human rights and freedoms in Ukraine, the leadership expressed concern that since “November, 2014, at least 160,000 people were deprived of their pensions.”

“The OHCHR reiterates the government’s obligation to steadily guarantee the right of everyone to social security,” says the document. Social protection should be “equally available to all citizens regardless of where they choose to live.”

The report recommended the Kiev “to develop a mechanism by which it will be implemented and will be available to all those who are entitled to social benefits, including pensions, with particular attention to people living in areas affected by the conflict.”

The OHCHR reiterated that it has repeatedly recommended that the Ukrainian government “give up the binding law for the reception of pensions to register as internally displaced persons.”