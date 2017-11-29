Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

Residents of Donbass whose houses are occupied by the Ukrainian Armed Forces must receive compensation from Kiev, stated the representative of the UN High Commissioner for refugees Pablo Mateu.

“We have to start putting our money where our mouths are*, when it comes to durable solutions – all of us: donors, international organisations, and the Ukrainian government in particular. For example, if we look at the proposed 2018 State budget, it is difficult to see where the resources/money for durable solutions will come from.”

He noted that for IDPs the problem of social housing is very important, at the same time “UNHCR is trying to work with the German bank KfW and with the ministry of the temporarily occupied territories and IDPs on this, but if we look at the 2018 State budget, what they have put in there for social housing is peanuts”, stressed Mateu.

“There is no money whatsoever in the State budget for compensation for property. We have families in Eastern Ukraine whose houses are being occupied by the Ukrainian army, for reasons that we know. Your figures [about pensions – ed] in the report are wrong: it is now more than 500,000 retirees who have lost their pensions – it’s close to 600,000 by now,” he added.

As the UN official summarised, “it is difficult to see in the budget what will go for recovery in the East of Ukraine <…> and whatever is going to the ministry of the temporarily occupied territories and IDPs is extremely low.”

* Please note that the Russian translator at the conference misinterpreted this expression, and instead said “we do not want to invest in the ‘gaping mouths’ of the Ukrainian government”, which is not at all what was said. Thus, many Russian media agencies started disseminating news about this conference with the incorrect interpretation of this English expression.