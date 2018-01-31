Translated by Ollie Richardson

For the first 9 months of 2017, the rate of unemployment among the able-bodied population of Ukraine aged from 15 up to 70 was 9.4% (versus 9.2% for the first 9 months of 2016), which became one of the highest rates since 1995.

This was stated at a press conference in Kiev by the leading researcher of the Ptoukha Institute for Demography and Social Studies of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine Lidiya Tkachenko.

“So far, the situation in the labor market remains rather difficult and contradictory. Despite the fact that we appeared to have ceased to plunge into a crisis, and in 2017 we had growth in salaries, income, and GDP [it should be noted that inflation is sky high, thus this “growth” is purely an illusion – ed], it hasn’t affected the labor market in any way. The rate of unemployment meanwhile continues to increase. It increases non-critically, but it increases all the same,” said the expert.

According to her, encouraging signs include the fact that there is a change in the structure of unemployment concerning the reason for job losses – the proportion of those who leave under their own will became larger.