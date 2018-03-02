Translated by Ollie Richardson

The Russian Federation allegedly launched the second stage of its offensive against Ukraine, having involved the influential and authoritative international organisation UNESCO.

This was stated from the tribune of the Ukrainian parliament by the Rada deputy, vice-chairman of the “People’s Front” faction, and former commander of the “Mirotvorets” battalion [not to be confused with the odious website – ed] Andrey Teteruk.

The deputy reported that on the official website of the UN there is information that the Ukrainian language started being formed much later then Russian.

“Ukrainian was filed allegedly as a late branch of Russian, and it begun to be formed much later than Russian and Belarusian. We can’t ignore this false fact, since this statement is a part of a series of purposeful steps in assessing the Ukrainian language, and accordingly the Ukrainian people, who are adopted in the Kremlin and were more than once sounded by Putin. These fakes are constantly repeated by the Russian and, unfortunately, Ukrainian media,” stated the indignant politician.

According to him, “a new stage of the offensive” in which the UN is used is now being observed.