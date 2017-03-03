Translated by Ollie Richardson

11:55:03

03/03/2017

Kiev is supposed to be allocated 150 million dollars versus the 300 million budgeted last year. The US currently gives military aid to Kiev, but, according to the official narrative, only in the form of uniforms and equipment.

In general the bill provides nearly 578 billion dollars for allocation for the defensive needs of the US. It is 1.6 billion more than the administration of the former US President Barack Obama requested, and also 5.2 billion dollars more than 2016, notes RIA Novosti.

The bill on military allocation will be considered by the House of Representatives next week.