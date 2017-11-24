Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

17:48:47

24/11/2017

The “Eurasia” foundation financed by US State Department placed an announcement about the start of a competition concerning the “development of social skills” of Russian school students. The fund will support regional projects aimed at improving the “social environment”, the promotion of the rights of minorities, and also environmental initiatives. At the same time it is emphasised that NGOs from the United States will be involved as consultants and “partner organisations”. It is noteworthy that in the documentation and the description of the competition it is especially indicated that the Russian State institutions or other structures can’t be “partner organisations” within the framework of the project. Each project can request financing up to $40,000, implementation must begin from January, 2018, and come to the end by September 17, 2018.

Besides helping minorities, the project is aimed at certain “environmental initiatives”, and in the description of the competition it is specially underlined that “political activism” and “changing public opinion” aren’t provided within the framework of the project. This proviso is quite interesting, especially considering the context in which practically all projects of the “Eurasia” foundation are being implemented, both in the post-Soviet space in general and in Russia in particular. This concerns school and student “exchanges” (which are not as such, in the strict sense of the word, because there is no contingent coming to Russia), which in its majority are closely connected to similar exchange programs of the State Department. Emphasis in them is placed on teaching Russian children in various skills in the media sphere and also the creation of school media projects. At the same time all of this “social examination” comes down to financing and the pushing forward of the western, first of all American, agenda in the sphere of civil society.

It is necessary to point to the fact that the structures financed by the means of US State Department and Agency for International Development for already quite a long time work precisely on the track of creating a journalistic pool under their control in Russian regions — starting from the school bench and ending in already-developed media.

Thus, in particular, the International Center for Journalists – a structure closely affiliated with the State Department and the US Agency for International Development – carries out the training of journalists from countries bordering Russia and who write in Russian in specialised programs for the purpose of “countering the disinformation spread by the Russian State and media agencies controlled by oligarchs who are close to the Kremlin”.

It is noteworthy that besides countries neighboring Russia, as is noted, special emphasis will be placed on receiving applications from the “independent journalists” of Russia. The size of personal grants will range from $5,000 to $100,000 for each individual project. The program itself is called “Eurasia Media Innovation Challenge“, and, besides the American International Center for Journalists, it is being implemented jointly with the British Media Diversity Institute.

The State Department’s Bureau of Public Affairs is also engaged in Russian media, the Bureau administers a number of projects aimed at “preparing independent journalists”, in the framework of which media representatives on a competitive basis are invited to the US in accordance with the program of international media reporters in order to become acquainted with the goals of American foreign policy through direct communication with members of Congress, representatives of government agencies, the business community, and for participation in specialised briefings and seminars.



In the description of the grant program of the State Department it is explicitly noted that the Bureau of Public Affairs seeks to improve the effectiveness of American foreign policy via “proactive” cooperation with foreign press. The project will be implemented on the basis of so-called press centers of foreign media, which are the structure’s sub-departments of the State Department and are intended to form a foreign press pool loyal to the American authorities. However, the standard of any foreign affairs agency’s work with foreign journalists has, like in the case of the State Department, remarkable specificity. The objective and ultimate aim of the project is to explain to foreign journalists “the true motives of American foreign policy” and also to promote “standards of objectivity”.

After the closure of the offices of the US government specialising in the “promotion of democracy”, the main emphasis was placed on the tools of public affairs. Russia, or rather “its aggression against Ukraine, as well as disinformation and propaganda” are considered by the United States as a real threat to the Eurasian region, especially to the US’ allies in Europe. The public diplomacy of the United States is aimed at them in particular. The report gives specific figures of the cost of the actual confrontation with Russia — inside of Russia itself — through mechanisms of public diplomacy.

Thus, in particular, more than $9.7 million arrived in Russia, i.e. about 580 million rubles in 2016, via diplomatic and consular programs for public diplomacy and various support funds, which is the largest funding allocated by the US for public diplomacy in the region “Europe and Eurasia”.

The transition to an “environmental” agenda and the teaching Russian schoolchildren “rights of minority”, with all the complexity and bureaucratisation of the national education system, according to experts, may well bear fruits, because the umbrella structures of international NGOs can create the illusion of political apathy and the focusing of its programmes exclusively on the development of “civil society”.

Every year the Russian government allocates more and more funds to support different kinds of NGOs, and the argument in favor of accepting funds from foreign organisations cannot be considered as correct in this regard. In the country real civil society develops, with its own traditions of human rights protection and its own environmental projects, and this is a great benefit and strong competitive advantage of our country. However, the use of foreign funding, including from the structures directly associated with the State Department and USAID, can hardly be considered as normal practice in Russian regions and in the educational system as a whole.