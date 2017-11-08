Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

08/11/2017



In the Kiev park of “Eternal glory” unknown persons filled in with cement the Eternal flame of the memorial at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, thus a worker restoring the memorial into order suffered a heart attack due to the experience. The correspondent of the Federal News Agency (FAN) reported from the place of events.

As a reminder, in the morning of November 7th a police officer responded to a message on the 102 call line from an unknown citizen. He said that while passing by the monument he noticed that the Eternal flame was filled in with cement.

Having arrived at the scene, the police found out that the fire hole indeed had been filled in with cement, and near it unknown persons left eight more buckets of wet cement.

By the time the correspondent of FAN arrived at the scene, the monument had been restored into order by three workers of the park team; one of them lay on the parapet of the memorial and, according to his colleague, waited for an “ambulance”. The workers refused to comment to the media about the situation, the man suspected of suffering a heart attack was hospitalized.

Meanwhile, the inhabitants of Kiev approached the Eternal flame with flowers. Some of them agreed to speak on camera and stated to the FAN that they are revolted by the actions of vandals. The citizens pointed to the local authorities as the main persons responsible and the instigators of vandalism. Some came in whole families, and said that their relatives are buried in the park.

However, the majority refused to speak on camera, stating that they don’t feel safe. Indeed, the characteristically equipped short-haired youth arrived at the scene, who demanded that journalists don’t film them.

After partitioning and cleaning the protective lattices of the monument employees of the park lit the Eternal flame. Flowers were again carried to it by citizens.

“Such acts of vandalism are a shameful example of disrespect for history and the memory of heroes. All the city services that will be needed will facilitate this, and recordings from surveillance cameras will help to identify the criminals,” stated the deputy head of the Kiev city administration Aleksey Reznikov on the air of local TV channels.

Employees of the park told the correspondent of the FAN that there aren’t any video cameras in the park.