15/11/2017

The committee of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on National Security and Defense added the issue of “returning Crimea” to the text of the bill on the reintegration of Donbass. The meeting was broadcast by Ukrainian TV channels.

“The bill was submitted by the President with a specific aim – to liberate the temporarily occupied territories of Donbass with the use of the UAF. To create operational HQ, etc. But politically we can’t forget about Crimea and Sevastopol, that’s why they were added to each paragraph,” stated the Chairman of the Committee Sergey Pashinsky in his speech.

In addition, the Rada also approved the final name of the bill. Now it is called “The law of Ukraine on features of state policy on ensuring the state sovereignty of Ukraine in the temporarily occupied territories of the Donetsk and Lugansk regions”.

There it is documented that the government in Kiev doesn’t recognize any documents issued in the territories of the DPR, LPR, and Crimea, including birth and death certificates.

As a reminder, on October 6th the Verkhovna Rada at the first reading adopted the law on the reintegration of Donbass. The document will be considered in the second reading in November.

In the bill proposed by Poroshenko it is said that special status for the uncontrolled by Kiev regions of Donbass is provided only after the implementation of a number of conditions. For example, on the territory of the region there shouldn’t be so-called illegal formations. In addition, on the territory of the DPR and LPR municipal elections should take place under the auspices of international observers and under the laws of Ukraine. However, the Ukrainian side couldn’t fulfil its part of the obligations, because of which the region didn’t receive special status.