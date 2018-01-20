Translated by Ollie Richardson

The most large-scale privatisation in all the history of independence awaits Ukraine. The Verkhovna Rada voted for the law on privatisation, which will instigate the sale of everything that is still currently owned by the State.



Not only will plants and factories be sold, privatisation will concern even kindergartens. This was reported by the People’s Deputy from the “Opposition Bloc” party Aleksandr Vilkul. As the politician noted, the scheme of sale is extremely simple. A part of an area of a school, hospital, or kindergarten that is not being used will be enough to qualify it for privatisation.

“While everyone was discussing ‘reintegration‘, the authorities adopted a new law on privatisation.



Just imagine! They allowed to the sale of State-owned schools, hospitals, kindergartens. The scheme that was thought up is this: declare that a part of an area – for example, one building of a hospital or school – is not being used as intended, document it, and then privatise it,” writes Vilkul.

Bill No. 7066 even allows the privatisation of city electric transport (except the subway), radio television transmitting centers, and so on.

“The next step may be the sale of strategic objects. If I was in the government, I would never allow it. I, as an oppositional People’s Deputy, voted against it. Moreover, it is not enough that during a crisis they sell off property, which no normal owner would do, they also encroached on the sacred. They want to legally and in a documented manner formalise the ‘chopping up’ of schools, kindergartens, hospitals. In general, they don’t think about where children will learn, where people will be treated, or how they will travel around the city!” noted Vilkul.

He also added that Ukraine needs an absolutely new government and Verkhovna Rada, so that these current timerservers don’t definitively destroy the country.

In turn, the Prime Minister Vladimir Groysman on the contrary sees only positives in the forthcoming large-scale privatisation, and Ukraine will closely cooperate with the IMF for the purpose of strengthening and developing the Ukrainian economy further.

The head of the State Property Fund of Ukraine Vitaly Trubarov also considers that privatisation is a plus for the Ukrainian economy, which, according to him, will allow investors to turn a loss-making asset into a profitable one.