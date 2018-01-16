Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

19:38:48

16/01/2018



The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine didn’t collect enough votes to recognise the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics as terrorist organisations during consideration of the draft bill on the “Reintegration of Donbass”.

During the vote on amendments to the bill on the “Reintegration of Donbass” only 76 people’s deputies from the 340 who were present in the hall voted for Oksana Korchinskaya’s proposal to call the LPR and DPR “terrorists”. In the text of the amendment there is talk about representatives of the LPR and DPR, who exercise control in the “occupied territories of Ukraine”, being recognised as “terrorist organisations”.



“I don’t understand why the Committee did not support this amendment if we’ve been conducting an anti-terrorist operation for 3 years?” stated a bewildered Oksana.

Korchinskaya was mistaken concerning the number of years the “ATO” has been ongoing, however, her remark in general was not without grounds.