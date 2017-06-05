Translated by Ollie Richardson

12:14:38

05/06/2017



A husband and wife living on the extreme frontline in the settlement Veseloe, despite severe living conditions, try to maintain their residence in terms of orderliness and tidiness.



“We try so that everything is beautiful to us. Now we hope only for God and for ourselves. We’ve stayed here throughout the entire war,” said the female resident of the settlement.



Also, the resident of the frontline settlement spoke about the kindergarten destroyed by Ukrops, at which he and his mother worked.

