Translated by Ollie Richardson 12:14:38 05/06/2017 newsfront.info A husband and wife living on the extreme frontline in the settlement Veseloe, despite severe living conditions, try to maintain their residence in terms of orderliness and tidiness. "We try so that everything is beautiful to us. Now we hope only for God and for ourselves. We've stayed here throughout the entire war," said the female resident of the settlement. Also, the resident of the frontline settlement spoke about the kindergarten destroyed by Ukrops, at which he and his mother worked. "On this territory there were 15 arrivals [of shells – ed]. If someone doesn't believe it, I can recount it. This here is the kindergarten. My mother worked here for 40 years. And I worked with her for 10 years," stated the man.