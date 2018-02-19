Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

15:49:39

19/02/2018

Ukrainian children should be taught since childhood that Russia is the enemy of Ukraine. This was stated by the People’s Deputy and Deputy head of the Verkhovna Rada Oksana Syroid on the air of the “Espreso TV” channel.

“How can we survive? We can do it if we teach children from birth the fact that we have a neighbor who is our enemy, and we have to be ready from our birth to our death – however long we live, in a way that everyone can, in various ways, protect this State,” she said.

According to her, “only in this way can we survive”.

That’s why she doesn’t understand those parents and those educational institutions who decide to not speak about war to their children:

“And I have a question: and when will they speak to these children about war? When these children will be ordered into the trenches – and when they suddenly find out that they have an enemy? And they will endure this breakdown of consciousness? There is a need to be honest. And it is necessary to live with it”.

She also noted that the length of Ukraine’s border with Russia today reaches 6,000 km, taking into account Belarus, where there are “Russian bases” and also the Black Sea.