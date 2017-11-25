Subtitles by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

The people’s militia of the LPR with the joint participation of the Union of Veterans of Afghanistan (UVA) of the Lugansk region evacuated from the line of demarcation the bodies of three Ukrainian saboteurs who died the day before during an attempt to penetrate the district of the urban-type settlement of Frunze.



“During its course, personnel of one of the saboteur-reconnaissance groups of the UAF were blown up by their own mine. As a result three Ukrainian servicemen died and two others were wounded,” reported Marochko.



The people’s militia urged the SMM OSCE to influence the Ukrainian authorities for the purpose of terminating the provocative actions by Kiev.