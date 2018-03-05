Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

15:55:49

05/03/2018



While moving forward on the front line near Avdeevka during a “truce“ the delegation of the deputy of the State Duma of Russia Aleksey Zhuravlev and a group of News Front journalists came under attack by UAF mortars.

“Fortunately, everyone is alive, but the car suffered a little,” reported the correspondent of News Front Ekaterina Katina. “The twist of fate is that today at midnight the next ‘absolute truce’ came into effect, which we became the witnesses of…”

The deputy Zhuravlev and the accompanying persons were attacked, according to preliminary information, by 82mm mortars, as well as small arms.