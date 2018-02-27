Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

27/02/2018



In the spring of 2009 the Ukrainian media erupted with a series of articles about “provocative books” of a sci-fi genre describing war between Donbass and Ukraine. Back then, this indeed seemed like sci-fi to everyone. Arsen Avakov, who at that time was the Kharkov governor, posted on his blog an article under the title “Do the Russians want war?”. Having briefly described the plot of these books, he angrily accused the authors of being ignorant of the facts and having an absence of logic. Five years barely passed, and Avakov became one of the initiators of the bloody operation of the Ukrainian Armed Forces against Donbass.

“The Ukrainian sci-fi technothriller”

The numerous publications concerning the “provocation” somehow lost sight of that fact that the works that caused a scandal were written by natives of Donbass. When their horrible imaginations came true, the writers were perceived by the public not as sci-fi writers. It was possible to safely call them prophets. After the beginning of war they created and headed the Unions of writers of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics.

Fedor Berezin, the author of the book “War 2010. Ukrainian front”, is the head of the DPR Union of writers. His first deputy is another sci-fi writer, Vladislav Rusanov, and his most active assistant is Georgy Savitsky, the author of the book “Battlefield Ukraine. The Broken Trident”. Gleb Bobrov, who described a future war between Donbass and Ukraine in his novel “Era of the Deadborn” in 2007, leads the LPR Union of writers.

A native of Stalino (nowadays Donetsk), the 63-year-old Fedor Berezin is a professional military missileman. In 1991, he left the ranks of the military and became a reserve with the captain’s rank, and since then he has permanently lived in his hometown and writes novels in the genre, as defined by him, “sci-fi technothriller”. In 2009, he published the novel “War 2010. Ukrainian front”. In this book NATO troops perform a military operation in Donbass in order to suppress the locals, and the citizens of Donetsk resist. Of course, the official propaganda of Kiev tries to present this resistance as “Russian aggression”, although Russia doesn’t intervene.



Five years after the novel was released, the reserve captain Berezin took up arms to defend his native Donetsk. He held the post of the Deputy Minister of Defense of the DPR for industry. His task was the conversion of local enterprises, transferring them to the military rails. Now Berezin regrets that back then he didn’t keep a diary. “Because a description of every day from that reality is already an independent novel,” he told RIA Novosti.

“Piecing together one working tank from two broken ones”

During those days the militia of Donbass didn’t yet have any armored machinery, they resisted the Ukrainian professional soldiers what is called barehanded, sometimes obtaining weapons during combat. “We, in particular, were responsible for repairing military equipment,” said the writer. “I.e., our task was piecing together one working tank from two broken ones. Or we made one BMP from three”. Berezin also studied a Ukrainian BTR-4 that was seized by militia.



The science fiction writer is proud of the fact that he personally designed the first mortars for the DPR army, which at the time was in the process of being created. He ordered to remove the mortar from the monument to the Soviet Colonel Viktor Maslovsky, who perished during the liberation of Donbass 75 years ago. The weapon was a real one, made in 1943.

Here is how the writer Georgy Savitsky, who back then served under the supervision of his colleague, remembers this: “Fedor Dmitriyevich Berezin took this mortar, removed the paint, disassembled it, and investigated. I.e., it was reverse engineered. Everything was measured, and drawings were made. Since 2014 we produce our mortar serially. Unlike the Ukrainian mortars, which explode, and sabotage their aim due to the defective design, we had neither a single misfire nor a single rupture of the barrel… This mortar, with the help of a quadrocopter, struck blows on the Ukrainian troops, in particular, at the Donetsk airport. It is quiet and doesn’t overheat, it’s rather accurate and effective”.

And the mortar of 1943 was assembled again, painted, and returned to the pedestal.

Speaking about these books, Savitsky explains: “We, in fact, wrote them at the same time in Donetsk and Lugansk. Of course, a tendency had already been outlined back then. A horrible tendency. It was the reign of the President Viktor Yushchenko. And it became clear where everything was sliding towards”.

“I told you so. You damned fools”

In the book of the Lugansk citizen Gleb Bobrov “Era of the deadborn” the Eastern confederation (Donetsk, Lugansk, and Kharkov regions) separated from Ukraine. Ukrainian troops with the direct participation of NATO began a bloody operation to suppress the Russian-speaking regions. Having dealt with Novorossiya, Zaporozhye, and Dnepropetrovsk, they started to do the same to Donbass, where the book’s events are based. Russia doesn’t intervene, limiting itself to technical and moral support of the rebellious Donetsk republic. All of this was described seven years prior to the beginning of the actual war.

Answering the questions of RIA Novosti, the 53-year-old native of Donbass Gleb Bobrov asked not to call him a sci-fi writer. “In ‘Era of the deadborn’ I, first of all, proceeded from two things. Firstly, more than two years personal experience of being a soldier in the Afghan war — in infantry, in a raid battalion, as an ordinary sniper. And secondly, more than 20 years of observation (personally, from within) of independent Ukraine and its society — in journalism, pre-election battles, and, in general, as a non-ordinary PR manager”.

To the question of whether or not he is frightened by the fact that his book came true, Bobrov answers: “I’m not frightened, but I’m sad — my warning didn’t work”.

The Donetsk citizen Berezin speaks approximately about the same thing. Answering the question about whether or not he considers himself to now be a sci-fi writer after his work turned into a horrible reality for Donbass, he reflected for a second: “Well, Herbert Wells after all didn’t stop being a sci-fi writer because of the invention of the atomic bomb, which he predicted in 1914 before World War 1. I think that he wasn’t very glad when he saw that his prediction came true (after all, he died in 1946). And I’m not joyful either. It would be better if everything remains there, in books. I hope that my other predictions won’t come true, because I have books about atomic warfare. After all, we work for good things, and prediction must prevent the bad things, it contains an appeal to go on another path. After all, any writer wants to change the world. And I write so that it doesn’t come true. But it came true”.



In the preface to his 1941 book Herbert Wells writes that the phrase “I told you so. You damned fools” must become an epitaph to him: So, the writers of Donbass honestly warned about the horrible consequences that attempts to provoke Maidan will bring, as well as imposing ideas and views alien to them on their region, and to subordinate it by force. And they weren’t listened too.