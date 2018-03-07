Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

The actions of the authorities of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Crimea concerning the construction of facilities for the Crimean Tatar people and the preservation and development of their language and culture are supported by the leadership of Turkey. This was said by the President of Russia Vladimir Putin in a documentary made by the journalist Vladimir Solovyov “World Order 2018”.

According to the Russian President, “it is natural that Turkey supports the Crimean Tatars” and “pays attention” to this issue, since 250,000-300,000 representatives of these people live in Crimea, and up to 3 million Crimean Tatars live in Turkey.



“President Erdogan often asks about the position of the Crimean Tatars in Crimea. But when I start to tell him about what is happening, about what Russia is starting to do, about what plans we have for the social and economic revival of the Crimean Tatar people … there has never been recognition of the Crimean Tatar language as a State one. We did this too. Many moral and political issues have already been resolved, but we have adopted a whole program of social and economic rehabilitation. Therefore such an attitude, in general, receives understanding and support from Turkey,” said Putin.

The president emphasised that the “vast majority of Crimean Tatars living in Crimea voted for Russia“.

“We, of course, are very grateful to them for this”, he said.

At the same time Putin noted that on the peninsula there are “radically orientated” people who oppose the reunification of Crimea with Russia.