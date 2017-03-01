Translated by Ollie Richardson

On March 1st, British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson arrived in Kiev. This was reported by the Press Service of the Foreign Ministry of Ukraine.

The press conference with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Pavel Klimkin, Boris Johnson, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland Witold Waszczykowski took place in the afternoon.

And while the distinguished guest had the time, the mayor of Kiev Vitali Klitschko conducted for him a small tour across Kiev.

To start Boris Johnson and Vitali Klitschko tried Veterano pizza, then they walked to Sofiyskaya Square, having taken a photo, already traditional for Ukrainians, with the staff of the National Police. Boris Johnson experienced special delight from St. Sophia Cathedral. This was reported by Klitschko’s press secretary Oksana Zinovieva on her page on Twitter.

“The purpose of the visit of Foreign Ministers of Great Britain and Poland is a demonstration of support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, acquaintance with the urgent situation in Donbass caused by Russian aggression, and also a discussion about further practical assistance to Ukraine in carrying out the system of reforms on the basis of the Association Agreement with the EU. In addition, the parties will discuss topical issues concerning Ukraine-EU cooperation,” noted the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry.

Earlier, “Strana” reported that the Foreign Minister of Great Britain Boris Johnson urged the US to stop demonizing Russia.

Stalker Zone note:

As the new European multipolar reality begins to take shape, unsurprisingly Britain finds itself alone with the monsters that it took a leading role in creating. It should be noted that Boris Johnson was not elected by the people in his role as Foreign Minister, and his track record as a Tory MP shows his full support for a feudal system, where the banks in London and allies in the Gulf have stripped the country of anything of value.

This is the result of over 100 years of bankruptcy, which is precisely why Britain was so eager to obtain loans from JP Morgan and start a war against the German Kaiser and steamroll any sovereign nation with so much as a single diamond mine. Nowadays, aiding and abetting Al Qaeda in Syria, the US army in Iraq, NATO in Libya, al-Saud in Yemen, and John McCain & Co in Ukraine are fine examples of the manifestations of the terminal phase of the UK’s illness. Keep calm and loot!