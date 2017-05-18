Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

16:36:59

18/05/2017

“Strana” received an official response from the Institute of National Memory, headed by Vladimir Vyatrovich, about the symbols of the SS “Galicia” division.

We asked to explain whether the use of symbolics of the SS “Galicia” division (which fought as a part of the troops of nazi Germany during World War II) was prohibited according to the requirements of the Law of Ukraine “About the condemnation of communist and national-socialist (nazi) totalitarian regimes in Ukraine and the prohibition of propaganda of their symbols”.

In his answer Vladimir Vyatrovich referred to point 5 of part 1 of article 1 of this law, where the list of what is understood as nazi symbols is provided, and specified that in this list there are no symbols of the SS “Galicia” division.

“In the specified list of symbols the 14th Grenadier Division of the SS ‘Galicia’ (the 1st Ukrainian UNA division) is absent. With this in mind, the symbols of the 14th Grenadier Division of the SS ‘Galicia’ (the 1st Ukrainian UNA division) according to the current legislation of Ukraine aren’t symbols of the national-socialist (nazi) totalitarian regime, the distribution or public use of which is forbidden in Ukraine,” wrote Vladimir Vyatrovich.



It should be noted that earlier the director of the Ukrainian Jewish Committee Eduard Dolinsky appealed to the prosecutor of the city of Lvov to bring to trial the organizers and participants of the action on April 29th, 2017, in honor of the 74th anniversary of the SS “Galicia” division.

“Mr Prosecutor of the city of Lvov! Due to the fact that your department began a resolute fight against violations of the law about the distribution of communist and nazi symbols (a young man was condemned for the distribution of communist symbolics on FB recently), I report that in Lvov a number of actions took place that are malicious and demonstrative violations of the aforementioned law regarding the distribution of nazi symbolics and ideology. Thus, on April 29th, 2017, in honor of the 74th anniversary of the SS ‘Galicia’ division a solemn memorial service in the St. George’s Cathedral, a joint prayer on the Lychakov Cemetery and civil veche took place. The SS ‘Galicia’ division was a foreign military formation as a part of the troops of the SS of nazi Germany. Ukrainians voluntarily joined this division, swore allegiance to nazi Germany and to Adolf Hitler, took a German weapon in their hands, put on a Nazi uniform, and fought on the side of nazi Germany not only against the Soviet Union, but also against the troops of Allies, including the US and Great Britain. The organization SS was recognized as criminal and condemned by the International tribunal in Nuremberg. Thus any actions concerning honoring and glorifying fighters of this nazi formation are a blatant, flagrant, and cynical violation of the law of Ukraine about the ban on disseminating nazi ideology and symbols. In this regard I ask you to bring to trial the organizers and participants of the action, namely the chairman of the Lvov Regional State Administration Oleg Sinyutka, members of the Reserve organization ‘Divisions of Galicia’ and other organizations. I also ask to issue a warning to the media about the inadmissibility of publicizing actions that are in violation of the laws of Ukraine,” wrote Dolinsky on his page on FB



It should be noted that based on Vladimir Vyatrovich’s answer, Dolinsky’s request is unlikely to be granted by the prosecutor of the city of Lvov.