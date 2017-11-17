Translated by Ollie Richardson

14:19:19

17/11/2017



A two-meter barrier with 50 kilometers of length will separate Crimea from Ukraine by July, 2018. This was reported on the website of the Border Service of the FSB in the Republic of Crimea.

In September, 2017, the department announced a tender for the procurement of 49.5km full-height barrier for installation on the border with Ukraine. 212.9 million rubles were allocated from the federal budget for its delivery and the mounting of constructions. “It is intended to use the engineering of the barrier as a part of systems of technical means to defend objects of different functions both as a physical hindrance and as an element of structures with sensors that can detect vibrational and radio waves,” it is reported in the documentation on the website of state procurements.

The leadership of the FSB in the Republic of Crimea reported that a large number of tourists visit the peninsula, therefore “support for their security and also the security of the inhabitants of the peninsula is the priority task” for the special service. In the statement the fact that the border will be equipped further with the most advanced engineering constructions and techniques is highlighted.

