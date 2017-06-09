Translated by Ollie Richardson

The US State Department will send experts to Ukraine who will be engaged in increasing the efficiency of the State Administration and will hold legal, economic, and personnel consultations in the authorities of Kiev and all over the country. In addition, the American experts will help to review the activity of the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade of Ukraine and the Kiev City Administration at the head of which there is Vitaly Klitschko.

The US State Department, with the assistance of Agency for International Development (USAID) will send American experts to the Kiev City State Administration. Bids from potential contractors will be accepted until July 20th, 2017.

“The Ukrainian office of the US Agency for International Development looks for a competent and effective organization <…> for providing consulting services in the field of law, construction, and development, as well as performing different types of work for the Kiev City State Administration,” it is said in the document.

In particular, the US will train instructors who will go to Kiev to increase the overall performance of the city administration and to consult officials concerning business processes.

Under the guidance of the US State Department, the contractor must “develop recommendations on the training of personnel and make working plans”. They will also carry out the examination of permits and will train 30 employees of governmental bodies of power.

In addition, the Americans plan to stop illegal constructions in Kiev. “This will allow to achieve essential changes for the better in the shortest possible time. And also will help to meet the demand of the public about the acceptance by the city administration of measures in the fight against corruption,” it is specified in the description of the program.

The Kiev City State Administration is the principal organ of executive power in the Ukrainian capital. The administration provides control of the implementation of the Constitution and laws of Ukraine in Kiev, regulates law and order issues, social and economic development, preparation and execution of the budget, and realizes building programs in the city. Today the administration of Kiev is headed by Vitaly Klitschko. The term of office of the current mayor of the Ukrainian capital comes to an end in 2018.

Vitaly Klitschko’s press service didn’t provide RT with an operational comment concerning the initiative of Washington.

They will teach to economise — but not for free

According to another State contract, the US isn’t going to send experts until April, 2018, who will then advise and train officials of the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade of Ukraine concerning the optimization of their activity and cooperation with the World Trade Organization (WTO) in Ukraine.

In addition, the States are ready to offer paid work to the American expert who will give to the country help in the creation of favorable investment climate.

The approximate cost of such grants is $11 million, the day rate of experts taking into account work abroad is $7,500, it is said in the documents of the contract. Thus, the American experts will work in the Ukrainian capital for 70 days of the year.

At the beginning of 2017, the Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor of the US State Department allocated $800,000 for the development of the program of control of the financial activity of Ukrainian officials and State structures.

The State Department was engaged in the organization in Ukraine of a whole network of civil organizations and the training of activists, who under the leadership of the States watch the activity of local authorities.

In May, 2017, the US Congress suggested to protect Ukrainian State structures from cyberattacks and to establish modern IT systems in authorities.

In addition, in 2015 the US State Department allocated $8 million for the implementation of PULSE — The Policy for Ukraine Local Self-Governance program. The purpose of this project at the time was formulated as follows: decentralization of the power in the country and support for regional parliaments.

All will be healed… and shaken



Similar projects on the reforming of authorities and increasing the efficiency of the State administration are implemented by the United States in countries of Eastern Europe, and almost in all States of the Middle East.



The US Agency for International Development (USAID), which in Russia is considered undesirable, disclosed the details of the contract…



So, for example, in 2017, the US authorities began to allocate funds for the training of Belarusian officials and activists.



It should be noted that just for the last five years in Belarus in total about $128 million was allocated for similar programs. So, for example, in 2016 Washington allocated $8.3 million for programs for Belarus, in 2015 — $7 million. In 2017 the US allocated $9 million for the same purposes.

Baghdad isn’t happy

Washington for not just one year has given “lessons of effective state administration” also to Iraq.

So, for example, at the end of 2016 the State Department decided to prepare future Iraqi leaders in various spheres — politics, State management, strategic planning, and also “to support political processes in the country, to strengthen democracy, and to protect human rights”.

The US State Department will send American experts who will inform the residents of the country about the idea and principles of democracy…



In January, 2017, the government of Iraq signed a credit agreement with the US — Washington promised Baghdad a loan of $1 billion.

The State Department then stated that the US will promote “reforms for the better future of all Iraqis”.

However, similar “democratic” projects of Washington don’t encourage Iraqis themselves: they consider that the American intervention in the affairs of the country created controlled chaos instead of the promised democracy.

“We were shocked that the total destruction of infrastructure, buildings, and so on began. And when we asked the Americans why they do this, they said that after the destruction, construction will begin. They said: ‘We will construct it better than it was before’. Such were the promises. But they weren’t implemented. Controlled chaos reigned on the streets of Baghdad and other Iraqi cities,” said the former Minister of Defence of Iraq Hazim Shaalan in an interview to RT earlier.

Correction of mistakes



The US State department still aggressively pushes forward the agenda of Washington on the world scene, however during the electoral campaign, Donald Trump stated that the attempts of Washington to affect the authorities of other countries and “to bring democracy to their citizens” won’t lead to anything good, and that the short-sighted American policy in Iraq, Libya, and Egypt brought only chaos to these countries.

“The errors of US foreign policy plunged these countries into chaos,” said Trump.

According to his statement, the United States shouldn’t try to “establish western democracy in countries that aren’t interested in it”.