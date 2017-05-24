Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

It is possible to congratulate the Ukrainian Embassy in the US on the next large necrophilic “victory”. The senate of the State of Washington (on the Pacific coast, not to be confused with the capital of the US Washington, District of Columbia, located on the river Potomac, near its confluence with the Atlantic Ocean) adopted a resolution recognizing the so-called Holodomor as “genocide organized by Josef Stalin and the Soviet regime against the people of Ukraine”.

Until now a similar resolution calling Holodomor an “artificially caused famine” was adopted (on August 19th, 2016) by the assembly of the State of California. There are 48 more “neo-Holodomor” States and, therefore, 48 more potential “victories” of Ukrainian diplomacy.

However, this won’t change the official attitude of the US on the matter. The fact is that already in 1984 Ronald Reagan, who was actively fighting against the USSR, created the commission on studying the famine of 1932-1933 in Ukraine (Mace commission, named after the chairman James Mace). The commission predictably came to the conclusion that “Stalin and his environment committed genocide against Ukrainians in 1932-1933”.

The US still periodically refers to the opinion of the Mace Commission, however they didn’t dare to officially legalize its conclusions at the federal level. Moreover, James Mace himself complained that after the conclusions of the commission were made public, the doors of the US academic institutions were closed in front of him.

Such a reaction of the American scientific community seems quite natural. In the 80’s of the last century Washington’s politicians didn’t yet possess a monopoly on the truth, and scientists valued their reputation. Therefore it is no wonder that attempts to confirm the conclusions of the Mace Commission failed. The international commission on the investigation of famine created for this purpose in 1988 at the initiative of the “World Congress of Free Ukrainians” disappointed the order-givers, without having found proof of both the artificial nature of the famine and the intention to destroy the Ukrainian nation.

In fact, upon this the Holodomor subject also decayed for some years. It was too difficult, without losing objectivity, to explain why during the famine, which allegedly aimed at destroying Ukrainians, the greatest losses were suffered by the rural people of Kazakhstan (nearly 31% of the total number) and the Volga region (23% of the total number). While in Ukraine and the Caucasus (where famine also raged) losses accounted for 20.5% and 20.4% of the total number of rural people respectively.

Exact data on the victims of the Great famine of 1932-1933 in the USSR doesn’t exist. The range of estimates of researchers is large: from 2-2.5 million, to 7-8 million people in general across the USSR. The figure of 6-7 million seems closer to reality because, according to official figures, only in the territory of the Russian Soviet Federative Socialist Republic, without taking into account Ukraine and Kazakhstan, 2.5 million people died from famine. The total number of victims of famine in Ukraine is estimated by conscientious researchers at 2-3 million (the lower limit — 1.5 million).

As we see, the figures are comparable. In addition, Ukraine in the 1930’s was a multinational republic. Moreover, it was much more multinational than nowadays. It is enough to note that the share of the Jewish population of Ukraine in the pre-war years was 5-6%, and now — less than 0.5% from the total number. In Ukraine (except the returning Crimean Tatars) there also lived the later deported (but who didn’t come back) large Greek, Armenian and German diasporas. And the famine mowed everyone down, without asking about nationality and without verifying passport data.

Moreover, the famine especially raged in the Left-bank of Ukraine, i.e. in the regions with a high share, and even with a prevalence of the Russian population, while Western Ukraine, which was most “informed” about Holodomor, at that time in general was still in the structure of the Polish State. So if indeed someone organised an artificial famine on its territory, it wasn’t at all Bolsheviks, but civilized Europeans.

Nevertheless, after Ukraine obtained independence, since the middle of the 1990’s the topic of the Holodomor genocide with each passing year started to be used more and more actively by the Kiev authorities as a political, first of all international, trump card. And the subject was immediately given a Russophobic character, though at the first stage Kiev denied this.

It is clear that if there was genocide, there was also a order-giver (beneficiary) of this genocide, and the purpose consisted in the extermination of the nation. I.e. Ukraine initially emphasized that the famine was organized by Moscow and directed against Ukrainians as a nation, although in practice it mowed down peasants of all nationalities. And its reasons were known. Here is both the “dizziness” in collective-farm construction and crop failure, the overestimated plans of grain-collections, and the inadequacy of local leadership, which was removing from peasants for the sake of the implementation of the plan even seed grain (as a result of which the main blow of the famine fell on 1933, when in some districts corn couldn’t even be sown).

For the sake of the proof of the theory of the Holodomor genocide, Kiev started deliberately increasing the number of victims of famine in Ukraine. It was done so that in comparison to other localities of the USSR Ukraine seemed to have suffered the most. Thus in the beginning the figure appeared of 6-7 million victims of famine in Ukraine. These same “researchers” in politics lowered the figure across the rest of the USSR to 2.5 million.

And then Yushchenko came to power. And here is where everything began. Yushchenko wasn’t satisfied with the already-available falsifications. He immediately stated that Holodomor is the Ukrainian Holocaust. But already by the end of the first year of his reign, Yushchenko claimed that Holodomor in its scale exceeds the Holocaust, and estimated the number of its victims at ten million people. And a year later Yushchenko already spoke about 10-15 million.

Upon this it was necessary to cease, because Ukraine stopped to receive sympathy and started to be ridiculed. It is simple to calculate that with the figure of the population of the Ukrainian Soviet Socialist Republic in 1932-1933 being 31-32 million people, according to Yushchenko’s statements, every second or third inhabitant of the republic should’ve died. But as the famine covered the territory unevenly, a considerable part of the Ukrainian Soviet Socialist Republic should have turned into a deserted desert with abandoned cities and ghost towns. But, in painting the atrocities of the communist regime, Yushchenko didn’t stop at this and claimed that also about ten million Ukrainians were dispossessed, sent to Siberia, and there in their majority they perished.

I.e. the republic should’ve lost its population in general. Who fought in the Great Patriotic War (during which indeed 7-8 million inhabitants of pre-war Ukrainian Soviet Socialist Republic of all nationalities died) is unclear.

At the moment Kiev doesn’t operate with any officially approved (especially proven) figure of the victims of famine, but the sounded indicators don’t go lower than 6-7 million, periodically coming back to over-the-top Yushchenko’s 8-10 million.

In general, the story of Ukrainian genocide is similar to the story with a test tube that Colin Powell shook at a meeting of the UN Security Council, trying to obtain international-judicial legalization of the American invasion of Iraq. Just that its extreme manifestations are even more absurd and more cynical. Ramping up the number of victims to the point of absurdity in fruitless attempts to prove genocide, the Ukrainian politicians and “scientists” reduce the real tragedy of millions of people to grotesque levels. And attempt to present only Ukrainians as the victims of famine, having refused the right for memory and sympathy to millions of Kazakhs, Russians, representatives of the people of the Caucasus, who in the same years of died a similar martyr’s death, is beyond both morals and common sense.

The resolutions similar to those that were adopted by the Senate of the State of Washington have a momentary political character. This is evidenced by the fact that from 18 (including Ukraine) countries that recognized Holodomor as genocide of the Ukrainian people, nine of them did it earlier than the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine honoured to adopt the relevant law on November 28th, 2006. Moreover, Estonia and Australia even recognized Holodomor as genocide in October, 1993, (13 years before Kiev did). They knew about it better than Ukrainians themselves.

It is necessary to be glad for Ukrainian diplomacy, having almost unlimited space for further “victories”. If they actively work with Lesotho, Swaziland, the island states of Polynesia, Melanesia and Micronesia, then the number of the countries that professionally recognize Holodomor as genocide can immediately increase twofold.