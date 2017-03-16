Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

This movie shows a munitions factory in the Lugansk People’s Republic, in which equipment, artillery, weapons are repaired, and at the same time manufactured. Including completely unique samples are made also.

Even at the beginning of the war local handymen began to produce “homemade products“. Over time full-scale production was created. The real quantity of the released weapons is secret. Local militiamen and engineers are engaged in the production process. They make not only cartridges and shells, but also fully-fledged samples of artillery pieces, mortars, machine guns, light grenade launchers, and many other things.

The victims of Ukrainian propaganda are tormented by the question: “from where do the Republics of Donbass get arms?” The movie answers this mystery, that’s why it must be seen by absolutely everyone.