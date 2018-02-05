Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

It is often possible to hear a rhetorical question: why doesn’t the West see a revival of Nazism in Ukraine? Why doesn’t it disturb them? Poland sees and adopts the law on punishment for propaganda of the Banderist ideology. And why doesn’t Germany see it? Although at the Nuremberg process the nationalist ideology of UPA was condemned on an equal basis with German Nazism.

You guessed? That’s correct. Today’s revival of Ukrainian Nazism doesn’t threaten Germany, but it threatens Poland. And it doesn’t threaten France. Nor the US. Because, first of all, this Ukrainian Nazism bears the mark of Russophobia, and it means that it coincides with the general anti-Russian line of the West. That’s why the US and Ukraine vote amicably in the UN against the resolution “On combating the glorification of Nazism”.

I often reflect on historical topics and their parallels with today, and I arrive at the idea that all of us are in the area of historical myths and false representations, and that’s why we look with surprise at events in the modern world. For example, February 2nd marks 75 years from the date of the victory in the Battle of Stalingrad. There was hell on the Volga for 200 days and nights. But Russia endured it and won.

But Denmark resisted the German invasion for only 1 hour 55 minutes. How can it be?!

For us living in Russia or empathising with Russia it is absolutely unthinkable, after all – the enemy came to your land, so it is necessary to fight to the death. But this is a historic fact.

And this dissonance arises because we imagine World War II in Europe exactly the same as the Great Patriotic War on our territory — tens of thousands of cities and villages razed to the ground, millions of killed civilians, burned fields, mass starvation, and diseases. But this is historical delusion.

In Europe there was no such war. Yes, we see footage of destroyed Berlin, Dresden, and Hamburg. But these are specific cities after Anglo-American bombing. But the rest of the territory of Europe was almost untouched by the war. The European clean cozy cities, asphalted roads, cows and goats grazing on the meadows, etc. appear in any soldier’s memoirs.

And if we understand one simple thing – that NOBODY in Europe fought against Hitler – then everything will fall into place. All of Europe supported him because he showed it the “desire to push East” — “Drang nach Osten” — the conquest of Russia.

So why did this aforementioned Denmark need to fight against Germany if, being assigned the label of “occupant”, Germany maintained relations with Denmark through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs? Yes, yes. Exactly in the same way as one country vis-a-vis another in peace time. No SS punitive battalions, camps, and other attributes of real occupation, like in Poland or Russia. In Denmark there was their own national government, elections, king, parliament…

At the Danish plants production for the Armed Forces of Germany begun — diesel engines for submarines, spare parts for planes, explosives, regimentals, and footwear.

About 50 Danish civil engineering firms (about 50,000 workers) were tasked with building fortifications along the coast of the Atlantic Ocean. In addition, the production of Danish farmers, which amounted to 15% of all food purchases, was delivered for the needs of the Wehrmacht.

After the German “invasion” of Denmark, an economic boom started there.

And there were also “neutral” countries — Sweden, Liechtenstein, Switzerland, Portugal. Sweden delivered steel, rubber, and food to the Wehrmacht. For some reason it didn’t deliver any of this to the Red Army.

Nazi bosses very much liked to have a rest in the picturesque Liechtenstein mountains. And when in May of 1945 the Nazi General Boris Smyslovsky with his battalion from the First Russian National Army of the Wehrmacht took refuge in Liechtenstein, Liechtenstein refused to hand him over to the Soviet Union.

Nazis kept, as is said today, “gold and foreign exchange reserves” in Swiss banks. In the same place there was also an American-German bank, which financed American projects in Germany.

Yes, yes. War is war, and business is business. The grandfather of the American president George Bush, Prescott Bush, owned coal mines during the war in Germany and the Czech Republic, where the labour of prisoners was used up to 1944. Even the photo in which he poses together with Adolf Hitler remains.

But the 24th SS-Panzergrenadier Regiment “Danmark” and the 11th SS Volunteer (!!!) Panzergrenadier Division “Nordland” fought near Leningrad.

In February, 1944, the battle for Narva took place, the so-called “fight of the European people” (because Norwegians, Danes, the Dutch, Walloons, Flemings, Estonians, and also Germans fought against the Soviet troops there). Heavy fights lasted for 5 months (!!!), and in July, 1944, the European units of SS troops retreated from the Narva by only 20 km to the west.

Just think about it: for 5 months they fiercely kept our Narva but defended their Denmark for 1 hour 55 minutes.

And all this because they came to us TOGETHER with Hitler, in order to take away our land and to appropriate it. According to Hitler’s plans (look at “Mein Kampf”, “Zweites Buch”, “Generalplan Ost”, speeches of the Minister of affairs of the occupied territories Alfred Rosenberg [a Baltic German, a native of Tallinn, his mother is from St. Petersburg, he graduated from the Moscow State Technical University with a diploma of the first degree, and spoke Russian without an accent…]) the territory of Russia had to be cleared of Russians up to the Volga and the Ural Mountains. It was considered that these will be natural barriers against Russia’s possible revenge.

The entire industry in the European part of Russia had to be destroyed, and all this territory was subject to transfer for agricultural plots for the Germans and the people inhabiting Western Europe. The only exception was Leningrad, where only shipbuilding plants had to remain. All palaces, museums, monuments, and others had to be destroyed.

In the occupied territory of Russia the industry and the population had to be gradually and systematically destroyed after the end of war. But during war they had to serve as a source of human, industrial, and food products for the Wehrmacht. And only for the Wehrmacht.

The survival of the Russian population interested nobody at all. After pushing the Russians behind the Urals, the industrial enterprises that remained there had to be destroyed by bombing in order to undermine the slightest economic potential for Russia’s revival.

In fact, Russians were supposed to be thrown into an almost primitive state. The settling of the captured territories by Germans and the other “Aryan people” of Europe – including Danes – had to be completed by approximately 1970.

Now let’s compare life in the “occupied” Denmark and occupied Russia and return to the beginning: so why doesn’t the West see the revival of Nazism in Ukraine?