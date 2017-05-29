Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

22:59:10

29/05/2017



After the NATO summit in Brussels, the North Atlantic Alliance made the decision to join the international coalition against ISIS. For a while this will be only non-combat tasks, moreover not on the territory of Syria, but already it looks like a strengthening of positions. Some Russian politicians reacted accordingly to the decision – thus, the first Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on Defense and Security Frants Klintsevich named as the main aim of this decision the removal of Bashar al-Assad in Syria. Simply the tasks over time will change, and non-combat missions will be replaced by combat one, assures Klintsevich.

However, as was pointed out by the permanent representative of Russia to NATO Aleksandr Grushko, all countries of the Alliance are already in the anti-terrorist coalition headed by the US. That’s why, according to him, the accession that took place almost gives nothing. And, indeed, only the declared composition of the participants will change, while the decisions will remain as uncoordinated as they were before. This was stated to Nakanune.ru by the analyst and President of the Center for System Analysis and Forecasting Rostislav Ishchenko.

Question: In your opinion, will something change in the actions of the coalition now?

Rostislav Ishchenko: “No, because most of the Alliance – from Turkey to the UK – is already involved in these operations. It is clear that, for example, Croatia won’t send either soldiers nor jets for military operations. There are a few German tankers, Turkey actively integrated into this process – but on an individual basis. And in the event of a divergence of positions between such NATO countries as Turkey and the United States, who are actively involved in this operation, but have different concepts, the Alliance in general can not do anything.”

Question: I.e. it is only a matter of declaring participants? NATO will not be able to offer real support?

Rostislav Ishchenko: “In NATO all decisions are made by consensus. Turkey on the Kurdish problem looks one way, and the United States in other, and they are even frightened of each other with their troops, Turkey pulled armored vehicles, began to bomb, the United States immediately threw their special forces to the frontline to show the Turks that they exist. Well, how can NATO make a single decision on this issue if the two key parties, whose troops are involved, look at this decision in different ways?”

Question: The Alliance stressed that they will not act on the territory of Syria – it means that an emphasis is made on other territories?

Rostislav Ishchenko: “If they are going to resolve the Syrian crisis in Antarctica – please do. But how is it possible to resolve the Syrian crisis without acting on the territory of Syria, without acting against Islamist radicals? So that NATO as an organization could take at least political decisions – I’m not even talking about military ones – a consensus among all its members is needed. So, besides the fact that militarily, Turkey and the US are working completely independently, very often contrary each other, for example in the same Astana peace talks on Syria, Turkey is involved, but the United States – no. They are there only as observers. And no-one asked them for their opinion. And it is a problem of a political settlement.

And how can they within the framework of NATO adopt a unified concept, at least of a political settlement, if on this problem they also have different views? So the Alliance in the best case can declare that it participates in the settlement. But taking part on different sides. And Germany, also a NATO country whose tankers take an actual part in the operation, recently discussed the issue of removing its troops from bases in Incirlik and relocating them. Because there were contradictions with Turkey.”



Question: And on the territory of, for example, Iraq they won’t be able to find a consensus?

Rostislav Ishchenko: “The anti-terrorist coalition operates precisely on the territory of Syria. It is involved in the Syrian crisis, partly involved in the Iraqi crisis, because there mainly Iraqi forces in the Alliance with US act, the coalition there periodically bombs, but again also with the forces of this same United States. In Iraq contradictions between the US and Turkey also exist, because in Iraq there are also Kurds, and the same problem exists. And there are no more territories on which the anti-terrorist coalition led by the US would wage war against terrorists.”

Question: So what goals then does this accession pursue? At the summit in Brussels Trump demanded some European countries to pay their debt for membership in NATO, and increased costs for the Alliance to 2% of GDP. Maybe this is the main purpose?

Rostislav Ishchenko: “It is most likely that is the development of Trump’s initiatives. Because for the US the Middle East crisis and the Syrian crisis indeed, as the quintessence of the Middle East crisis, is fundamental.

Because the Middle East is now actually the point of bifurcation, where victory gives you the best chance in order to prescribe the structure of the ‘brave new world’ in such a form as you see it. And the United States in Syria is losing. That’s why they are trying to concentrate there all their available resources in order to, if not to completely turn the tide in their favor, then at least to get some kind of a draw.

And Trump says – guys, we don’t have any money for you, we can’t satisfy your ambitions, and at our own expense to maintain the battalions and brigades. If you are afraid of Russia, we will send troops, but you will pay for it. You undertook the obligation to pay 2% of GDP for the maintenance of NATO, so pay them, because it is American taxpayers who pay for you. And for the United States Syria is principal, that’s why they are obliged to really pay and perform their allied duty, at least at the level of declaration.”

Question: Maybe it’s not just the level of declaration of participation, and it’s worth expecting provocations by the Alliance?

Rostislav Ishchenko: “So far, all the provocations of the West led to the worsening of its own situation, that’s why I nevertheless assume that now the US will look for some other way out of this situation. They need to demonstrate, on the one hand, their possibilities, but it’s easier to do this in the region of Raqqa, where they, together with the Kurds, rather successfully conduct an offensive. It’s easier to do it also in Iraq, where they finish off the Islamists in Mosul.

And then, controlling certain territories and the Kurds, it is possible to get a position in the negotiations because Damascus will be interested in solving the Kurdish issue, because now about a quarter of the Syrian territory is controlled by the Kurds. Turkey will be interested in the Kurdish settlement, because for Turkey this matter is principle – during all their history they have been afraid of a Kurdish state, which will qualify then for a quarter of the territory of Turkey, and then even a third.

Today Syria is Russia’s ally, Turkey is a situational, but rather close at this point partner, accordingly, even with this position the United States will have some basis for claims during negotiations, on account of their interests in the Middle East. So, from my point of view, the Americans are likely to develop successful projects and to curtail the problematic ones. After all, any problematic project, any provocation requires resources. If they are few, so why invest in something that does not bring clear success – on the contrary, it brings only problems?

From my point of view, the US will now try to strengthen its position. And further will in some way try to join the overall negotiation process, taking a strong enough stance.”