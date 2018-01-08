Translated by Ollie Richardson

On February 18th, 1993, the US and Russia signed a contract on the sale of weapons-grade uranium that was no longer necessary, as it seemed, by Soviet nuclear missiles.

500 tons of highly enriched uranium had to be brought to the nuclear power plants of the US. The deal was concluded at a time that was critical for the Russian economy, and its cost was only $11 billion. A professor of the Institute of Nuclear Physics notes that the actual cost of such an amount of unique substances is about $8 trillion.

Over the years Russian uranium provided a considerable share of the electricity generated at American nuclear power plants: half of its needs were covered by the deal with the Russian Federation. The equivalent of the spent fuel was about 3.5 billion tons of coal or 15 billion barrels of oil.

Finally, an end was put to this shameful contract from the beginning of the 1990’s, and the Russian Federation now officially refuses to deliver fuel across the ocean.

At the moment Russia conducts active work on the construction of its own stations both in the Motherland and abroad, and continues to own huge reserves of highly enriched uranium, collected since the 1940’s. According to experts, in storage there are about 800 tons. This quantity will provide several hundreds of years of work of Russian nuclear power plants and the production of weapons.