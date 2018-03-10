Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

14:40:55

10/03/2018



Western military companies often employ the former military personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and volunteers from various nationalist battalions that passed through the war in Donbass. This was stated on the air of the ZIK TV channel by the former head of Right Sector, leader of the “Ukrainian Volunteer Army”, and people’s deputy Dmitry Yarosh.

According to the People’s Deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, among the mercenaries in western private military companies there are volunteers from various nationalist battalions who were involved in the so-called ATO.

“Yes, such offers arrived, and I always said that I don’t want to turn our guys into cannon fodder. It is clear that we don’t control those people who we send there, for example, figuratively speaking, we will send them to defend some gas pipeline in Kurdistan according to the corresponding money [agreement – ed], but at the same time our guys will perish there not for nothing, if to put it mildly,” he said.

Further, Yarosh added that volunteers who are involved in combat in different countries of the world have the right to make any decisions, since it is their own life. He especially noted that because of the fact that the current Ukrainian authorities can’t provide them with everything they need, Ukrainian radicals are also pushed to participate in PMCs.