03/03/2018

From March 15th the so-called Lozovy amendments to the Criminal Code come into force. Lawyers say that investigative work and the courts will be paralysed as a result. After all, without permission from a judge now it will be impossible to bury someone who passed away at home.

MURDER CASES WILL BE CLOSED

In October the parliament accepted judicial reform. The amendment of the radical deputy Andrey Lozovy crept into it, which resulted in a scandal. This amendment changes the time period of investigations. Especially heavy cases are allocated only 18 months, investigations in cases of average weight – 12 months, and for smaller crimes – 6 months. The argument of the author of the amendment is as follows: “it will allow to challenge unreasonable charges and to stop the dragging out of cases in courts, because of which both the victims and those who were groundlessly accused of these or those crimes suffer”. Human rights activists also speak about the fact that there is a problem. Unlike the European countries, Ukrainian pre-trial detention centers are swamped by suspects who have been waiting for the end of the investigation in their cases for years.

The lawyer Vitaly Naum considers that, in principle, investigators abide to the given timeframe, assuming that they carry out the work. “I base this on our lawyer union. For 15 lawyers there are approximately 1,000 cases. And only two-three cases have been investigated for over a year. All the others – an average of 6-8 months,” said Naum to “Vesti”.

However, the former deputy head of the General-Prosecutor of Ukraine Aleksey Baganets considers that the most terrible thing in the amendment is that if someone is presented charges, then in 18 months the case must be closed. “Just imagine: an especially serious crime – the murder of a person, and if in 18 months charges couldn’t be handed over to the murderer, then the case will be simply closed! Now the limitation period is 15 years,” said Aleksey Baganets to “Vesti”.

Moreover, according to him, this amendment also extends to cases that were opened earlier. “Because, under the Constitution, the laws that soften or cancel responsibility of a person, must have a reverse action,” said Baganets. Thus, thousands of cases can be closed, including ones that involve murder. At the end of last year the General-Prosecutor of Ukraine already announced statistics. If this amendment comes into force, then 9,000 criminal proceedings involving murder, 31,000 involving vehicle theft, and 550,000 proceedings involving general theft, robberies, and mugging are subject to closure.

There is already panic in the courts, because from March 15th the work of some of them can be actually paralysed. “From March 15th permission for a search, the seizure of documents, verification of phones, examinations, and all the rest should be sought in a regional court, and not at the crime scene. For example, concerning Kiev and the Kiev region, it will be necessary to go to Shevchenkovsky court. This concerns both police investigators, the prosecutor’s office, the SBU, the State Fiscal Service of Ukraine, NABU — all of this crowd will rush to the same single court. Judges are already worrying about this. After all, they have other cases to deal with – when should they consider them if there are day-long queues outside the court? It is good if you investigate a monetary crime, it can wait. But if there is a kidnapping or murder – when it is necessary to work very quickly, without delay…” stated Naum.

The judge of the Shevchenkovsky court on the condition of anonymity said that they are already preparing for the flow of investigators. “I understand it like this: we will go to work through the windows, because all approaches to the court and corridors will be occupied by investigators. We won’t be able to consider their applications in just one minute, half an hour is needed in the very least. I think that all of this will end in a scandal,” he said.

EXAMINATION PROBLEMS

The National Police is sure that because of this there can be problems concerning examinations, because as of March 15th permission will have to be obtained exclusively from the courts. If today a lawyer or investigator can themselves ask to appoint an examination, then in two weeks such a decision will be made only by a judge. “If the judge wants to – they’ll appoint it, if not – then they won’t. And they will formulate the question for the expert and will indicate where to conduct research,” said Baganets. The speaker of the police of the Kiev region Nikolay Zhukovich assures that problems in such a case will concern many people. “If someone had a road traffic accident received injuries from a fight or some other situation, then the investigator will need to address to the court, and the person will be able to undergo a forensic medical examination only after the court has issued its decision. This is about how quick courts will be able to make such decisions. And very often it is precisely an examination that is quickly carried-out that very strongly influences the investigation’s course. We have too many criminal proceedings where the victims need to undergo an examination. Also now there will be a need to get permission for an examination from the court even for those who died a natural death,” affirmed the speaker of the police in the Kiev region Nikolay Zhukovich to “Vesti”.

And according to the deputy Elena Sotnik, this amendment also transfers all rights to an examination exclusively to State institutes. “Such institutions in our country are few. And all examinations, from ballistic to injuries, will be carried out only there. They will be dragged out for months,” stated Sotnik.

IT WILL BE POSSIBLE TO CHALLENGE CHARGES

There is one more important change — a person can challenge the charges handed over in court. Aleksey Baganets is sure that this is correct. “In the last two to two and a half years so many incompetent investigators have worked in our prosecutor’s office that they even write the charges incompetently. And instead of collecting proof, they abuse their position. The person must have the opportunity to defend themselves against them,” considers the former prosecutor.

However, the lawyer Naum says that earlier such a norm already existed. “Thanks to it many cases were closed. Then it was cancelled, and now again they want to bring it back,” concluded the lawyer.