Translated by Lada Pyatnitskaya

20:37:39

06/06/2017



According to the correspondent of the Federal News Agency, the event “World, open your eyes”, took place on Pushkin Boulevard near the House of the Soviets of the DPR. Its participants demanded from Kiev to stop the bloodshed among civilians in Donbass.

In recent days the situation in the Republic got worse, which has led to significant casualties among the civilian population. The day before yesterday the eight-year-old Vladik Zaichenko, whose mother died in the same attack and whose father was killed earlier, was seriously injured. Vlad’s photo has stirred up the Internet, and the people gathered just for a few hours to demand from the Kiev authorities to stop the killing of the people of Donbass.

“We want to draw the world community’s attention. In fact, the inhabitants of the Republic are perishing every day. Yesterday in Yasinovataya district seven civilians were wounded. How long will this be happening?” one of the organizers of the action, the public figure Roman Troshin addressed the audience.

People were holding pictures of Vladik, who is in the hospital now, and posters calling the UAF and Poroshenko personally to stop the terror against the civilians and especially the children of Donbass.