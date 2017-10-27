Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard 12:15:59 27/10/2017 newsone.ua Nationalists from so-called volunteer battalions, activists, and other armed men wearing balaclavas represent for Ukraine a greater danger than “Russian aggression”, and must be neutralized. This was stated on the air of the NewsOne TV channel by the former head of the Security Service of Viktor Yushchenko and former deputy of the Verkhovna Rada Evgeny Chervonenko. He urged the Ukrainian leaders to immediately disarm illegal formations. “It is worse than the 90’s. This is a reason to tell the authorities: remove from the streets all volunteers, activists … For us the bigger task is not the Russians, but the disintegration of the country. It’s not about Russians will be … I don’t see a bigger tragedy today for the country than all these activists and armed people. The President, the Minister of Internal Affairs, my friend – the chairman of the SBU, do you have the determination? Aleksandr Valentinovich Turchynov – show determination for the sake of your children. Show determination, disarm in one day,” said Chervonenko. Copyright © 2017 СТАЛКЕР/ZONE. All Rights Reserved.