Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

12:15:59

27/10/2017



Nationalists from so-called volunteer battalions, activists, and other armed men wearing balaclavas represent for Ukraine a greater danger than “Russian aggression”, and must be neutralized.

This was stated on the air of the NewsOne TV channel by the former head of the Security Service of Viktor Yushchenko and former deputy of the Verkhovna Rada Evgeny Chervonenko. He urged the Ukrainian leaders to immediately disarm illegal formations.