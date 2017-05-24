Translated by Ollie Richardson

12:02:02

24/05/2017



The former fighter of the ATO, and nowadays the Deputy of the Verkhovna Rada Yury Bereza at a session on May 24th, 2017, named a new reason to ban the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchy – its parishioners with icons in 2014 stopped Ukrainian tanks in Donbass.

“Russian tanks, Russian weapons came under the leadership of the Russian Church. I want to remind that in 2014, in March, representatives of commercial Moscow Church threw themselves with icons under Ukrainian tanks. It was vividly highlighted on the pro-Russian channels,” he said.

Earlier in the Verkhovna Rada a bill was registered, which, should it be adopted, will legalize the persecution of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Moscow Patriarchate) as a Church whose “spiritual center is in the aggressor country”.