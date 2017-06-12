Translated by Ollie Richardson

17:12:38

12/06/2017



The Ukrainian fighters shelled the settlement of Zaitsevo at night. As a result, a house and its kitchen caught fire..



“Here was the whole kitchen. The shell exploded nearby, and a fire begun. The shaft [of the shell – ed] was long, and I removed it. The kitchen, and then the house started to burn. Everything completely burnt down,” said the man.



As a reminder, over the past few days the Ukrainian fighters violated the ceasefire regime 60 times. 19 settlements of the Republic came under the fire of Ukrainian units.