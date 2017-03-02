Translated by Ollie Richardson

02/03/2017

The Republics of Donbass need about two months to reestablish former trade and economic relations with the South of Russia after the transfer of the former enterprises of Ukrainian oligarchs under external management. This was stated on the air of the evening talk-show by the head of DPR Alexander Zakharchenko.

“At the time of the Soviet Union, generally our production went to south Russia, where there were old economic ties, which after the dissolution of the Union were destroyed. Whose fault that was – we won’t speak about it now, but it is possible to reestablish these ties, in principle. On what terms, of course, is another question. I think, within one and a half to two months we will do this,” declared Zakharchenko.

As a reminder, on March 1st the LDPR entered external management in the former enterprises of the Ukrainian oligarchs. This happened after the refusal of Kiev to stop the blockade of Donbass, the carrying out of which is contrary to the Minsk Agreements.