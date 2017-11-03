Translated by Ollie Richardson

22:08:44

03/11/2017



In Zhytomyr the ceremonial unveiling of a monument to the figure of OUN Oleg Olzhych (Kandyba) was held. This was reported by the Director of the Ukrainian Jewish Institute Eduard Dolinsky on Facebook.

As Dolinsky writes, Olzhych is one of the authors of the constitution of Ukraine, which refused nationality to Jews.