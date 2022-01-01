$5 Billion Was Stolen in Ukraine Under the Wing of the US Ambassador: What Giuliani Said When He Left Ukraine

On December 6th US President Donald Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani left Ukraine. He met with former officials of the Prosecutor-General’s Office as part of the shooting of a documentary that could help Trump in the impeachment case. And he also went on to collect kompromat on one of his main competitors in the 2020 election, Joe Biden.

Giuliani has previously stated that he has a dossier on the family of former US Vice President Joe Biden, who oversaw relations with Ukraine under Barack Obama. According to Giuliani, for four decades Biden earned money using his official position, including Ukraine.

Trump’s lawyer flew to Ukraine on December 4th and flew back two days later. On the last day, Giuliani posted on Twitter the brief results of his trip to Ukraine.

According to Giuliani, Ukraine improperly used $5.3 billion of aid supplied by the United States. Most of it was spent on non-governmental organisations of the US Embassy, which in turn pressured the Ukrainian police to not carry out an investigation.

He gave out the information in portions, publishing it in parts on Twitter. In the beginning he wrote that the Accounts Chamber in Ukraine found an alleged $5.3 billion abuse of US funds during the Obama administration, at a time when Biden was a key figure.

At the same time, he wrote that the US Embassy called on the Ukrainian police not to investigate.

Later, he added that these funds were distributed consciously, including with the participation of former US Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch, and that she allegedly asked Ukrainian law enforcement agencies not to investigate these abuses.

After this it was specified that it is about the duties of the President, which are set out in Article 2, Section 3 of the Constitution of the United States; that he is obliged to request investigations into corruption in countries to which the United States provides funds.

