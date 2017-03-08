Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

20:16:43

08/03/2017

Poroshenko awarded a UAF reconnaissance soldier who killed two DPR militiamen. The award “For Courage” was received by the reconnaissance soldier of the 57th separate motor-infantry brigade of the UAF – the junior sergeant Olga Tereshchenko.



This was reported on the official page of the Ukrainian president on a social network.

“On November 13th, 2015, she (Tereshchenko) from a disguised sniper position spotted a sabotage and reconnaissance unit of an illegal armed group. The reconnaissance soldier, with well-aimed shots, killed two fighters, then forced the enemy to retreat,” it is said in the message.

It was reported that thanks to her professional actions, shooting from this direction stopped for a long time.