The Lugansk People’s Republic handed over 25 prisoners to Ukraine and received 63 held persons as part of an exchange in the formula “all for all”. Among the released is the 85-year-old Kharkov political prisoner Mekhti Logunov, convicted by the Ukrainian court to 12 years of imprisonment for “treason”.

The transfer took place at the “Mayorsk” checkpoint on the territory controlled by Ukraine after passing through the necessary verification in field tents.

According to Olga Kobtseva, head of the LPR’s working group on the exchange of prisoners of war, nine people from the Ukrainian side refused to participate in the exchange and remained on the territory controlled by Kiev. On the part of the DPR there were two of such “conscientious objectors”.

“It is indicative that above the Ukrainian booth of the ‘Mayorsk’ checkpoint, where the exchange is now taking place, in addition to the blue-yellow flag there is a Banderist rag. There are no illusions. One immediately understands where one enters,” wrote the journalist of “Komsomolskaya Pravda” Aleksandr Kots on Telegram.

“Another exchange. And how many Russian citizens are there among the exchanged persons? And where are all those units of the Russian military and GRU employees that Ukraine has caught in recent years? Does it continue to hide them from the world?” asks the political scientist Vladimir Kornilov on his Facebook page.

It should be noted that Ukrainian journalists were not allowed directly to the place of exchange. Only representatives of the Office of the President were allowed to broadcast, while on the territory of the DPR the press had free access to the place of events.

“The absolutely idiotic decision not to allow Ukrainian journalists to exchange, but to satisfy the Ukrainian viewer with a bad stream on the page of the Office of the President, led everyone to watch the public stream of the Russian Federation and the so-called DPR and LPR,” resented the former deputy of the Verkhovna Rada Igor Mosiychuk.

Mosiychuk also called the accelerated trials of prisoners before being sent for an exchange a “rape of justice”.

He threatened that after such court decisions Ukrainian warriors “will not take anyone prisoner, and when detaining murderers and terrorists no one will miss them.”

