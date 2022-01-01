A Man-Made Virus?

The Vatican says the coronavirus was created in a “laboratory in a powerful and wealthy country”

Cardinal and Archbishop of Colombo Malcolm Ranjith, is convinced that the Covid-19 coronavirus was created by the hands of man in the “laboratory of a powerful and wealthy country”. The Cardinal demanded that the United Nations initiate an investigation in this regard, and that those responsible are prosecuted on charges of genocide and are punished. This was reported by the correspondent of the Italian newspaper Il Messaggero.

“Some viruses,” he noted, “that we have been talking about in recent days, are the product of unscrupulous experiments. We must prohibit experiments of this type that lead to loss of lives and cause pain and suffering for all mankind… These types of research are not carried out by individuals in poor countries, but are carried out in the laboratories of rich states. Producing such things is a very serious crime against humanity. I pray to God that he helps to discover those who have sown this poison. I think that the United Nations should step up to understand how this incident arose and punish those responsible. Such research should be prohibited.”

Who created the virus?

The Vatican Cardinal does not explicitly name which country he accuses of creating the virus, but it is not difficult to guess who he means when referring to the laboratory of a “rich and powerful country”.

As Larry Romanoff, a columnist at the Canadian Global Research Center, said recently, the coronavirus was created in the United States. According to him, the virus definitely did not arise in the seafood market in Chinese Wuhan, where the epidemic broke out. He believes that he was most likely brought there from outside, and even named the location of the biological weapons laboratory.

“The only possible source of the coronavirus is the United States because only this country has all branches of the evolutionary tree of coronaviruses. The original source of the COVID-19 virus was the US military laboratory at Fort Detrick,” said Romanoff.

The expert’s findings are based on research by Japanese and Taiwanese epidemiologists. He recalled that last August, a wave of pneumonia took place in the United States, the source of which Americans said was vaping. Several cases of the disease were lethal. At that time, a doctor from Taiwan warned the United States that the cause of pneumonia could be coronavirus, but no one listened to him. Romanoff drew attention to the fact that just before the outbreak of the epidemic began, the United States somehow closed its main military bio-laboratory at Fort Detrick.

Laboratory of death

According to the media, in this laboratory they were experimenting with such dangerous microbes and toxins as Ebola virus, smallpox, anthrax, plague, as well as poison ricin. Epidemiological outbreaks were also investigated, and projects were carried out for government agencies, universities, and pharmaceutical companies. In April 2019, the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases’ Department of Molecular and Translational Sciences issued a report on the results of studying coronavirus in bats, according to which… “a shortage of drugs capable of resisting pancoronavirus activity increases the vulnerability of public health systems to the highly pathogenic coronavirus pandemic.”

Even before the outbreak of the epidemic in China – August 31st, 2019 – the New York Times published a story about the development in the United States of a mysterious epidemic of a previously unknown lung disease, which at that time affected more than 200 people.

Cannabis, e-cigarettes, and vaping were suspected. However, those who did not smoke at all were also sick. And therefore the viral-bacterial nature of the severe disease of the lung system was not excluded. As of October 1st 2019 alone, 1,080 cases of the disease were recorded in 48 states and the Virgin Islands, including deaths.

He also drew attention to another mysterious episode related to the emergence of the virus. From October 18th to 27th last year, Wuhan hosted the next Military World Games, to which the Pentagon sent a delegation of several hundred people. In this regard, Global Research, with reference to Chinese social media publications, mentions five foreign athletes or other employees who were hospitalised in Wuhan with an infection unknown at the time. The subsequent explosive increase in morbidity generally corresponds to the standard incubation period of coronavirus established by doctors (about 14 days).

The Chinese representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Zhao Lijian, said in this regard on his Twitter page that a dangerous coronavirus had been brought to Wuhan by military personnel from the United States of America.

According to him, the US is obliged to explain why the disease appeared in Wuhan. Lijian also wrote that information appeared from Robert Redfield’s Center for Disease Control and Prevention, stating that there had been cases of people dying of influenza in the United States before the outbreak in Wuhan Province. However, after they died, they were found to have a dangerous coronavirus.

In the United States, this demarche by a representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China caused indignation. President Donald Trump accused China of spreading false information.

During a White House briefing, he said “China was spreading false information that our military gave them this [virus]. It is a lie. And instead of arguing, I have to name where it [the virus] came from. It really came from China,” said Trump. However, he did not say anything specific about the specific accusations made by the experts.

Meanwhile, the theory that the coronavirus could have been bred in bio-laboratories over the ocean, after which it deliberately or inadvertently went out of control, is shared by Russian experts.

For example, former member of the United Nations Biological Weapons Commission Igor Nikulin stated that “COVID-19 is assembled in three parts: bat coronavirus, snake coronavirus, and HIV component (human immunodeficiency virus) – glycoprotein protein. In nature, such a combination could not happen.”

As he told the Tsargrad news agency, there are more than enough grounds to suspect that the coronavirus is a US bio-weapon. Firstly, the time and place are too well chosen to be considered a mere coincidence. Currently it is the height of the trade war between China and the United States, and the American President Donald Trump said six months ago that if the Chinese don’t come to their senses, they will regret it. Why the outbreak happened in Wuhan, and not Beijing, Hong Kong, or Shanghai, is also roughly understandable. There’s a pro-American Maidan in Hong Kong. There are a lot of American missions in Shanghai, almost all American companies, and thousands of Americans work there, if not tens of thousands. And Beijing is the capital, there are too big control measures, there are a million cameras that record faces, explains the expert. They chose a place where control is easier, and the fact that there is an institute of virology is also good, it is possible to accuse the Chinese of arranging everything themselves, so successfully and during the New Year, noted Igor Nikulin.

“In addition, there was an American consulate in Wuhan,” he continued. “But they closed it, before the Chinese declared the epidemic,” said the expert. “So they knew about it beforehand? The information is also not in their favour,” noted Nikulin. “I.e., there are many details that show that it is not coincidental,” stressed the expert.

He also recalled that until 2000, the coronavirus had never been transmitted to humans. And since Americans adopted an ethnically specific biological weapons program in 1999, already 8 viruses out of 38 have moved from animals to humans.

How the vaccine was created

Reports from the United States that progress has been made in the development of a vaccine against the virus have also raised questions. How exactly the US managed to beat other countries in the development of a vaccine against coronavirus COVID-19 in a situation when it is impossible from the point of view of the technological process? Such a question was asked by the well-known journalist Sergey Kurginyan on the air of the talk show “Evening with Vladimir Solovyov” on the TV channel “Rossiya 1”.

“The Americans have officially declared that they will test the vaccine, right? How did they make it? Unlike many others, I believe Americans are a great technical nation… But other peoples aren’t idiots either. Neither Germans, nor Russians, nor Chinese. So, they were so ahead of the vaccine, so much so that it is impossible to get so technologically ahead,” said Kurginyan.

He noted that in this case the question arises as to how such an advance has occurred in technological terms? This is especially important in a situation where the virus was first recorded in China and when China was seemingly the first to start developing and testing the vaccine.

“You either skip certain stages of checks on rats and so on, or you don’t skip them, so then you started it when? These stages have a chronological sequence, they cannot be skipped! Are they disrupting the technology cycle or have they got it? And if they got it, it was like what? An antidote? So there is an end product?” continued Kurginyan.

As is known, today there are approximately 400 centers and laboratories in the United States in which biological weapons are being developed. And about 40 of them are located near the Russian borders.

Not long ago, the Russian Defense Ministry accused American scientists working in the Georgian Lugar medical center of experiments on people. The military released evidence that the United States, under the pretext of a “treatment center”, had established a secret biological weapons laboratory in Georgia – near the Russian borders. The experiments there have already killed 73 people.

This sensational information was first released by former Minister of State Security of Georgia Igor Giorgadze, who gave data on the death of 30 people who allegedly died in December 2015 during treatment in the laboratory against hepatitis C. In April and August 2016 there died respectively 30 and 13 people. And in the column “cause of death” it was written “unknown”, and an investigation into this was not carried out. The Russian Ministry of Defence distributed an official report on US military and biological activities on the Georgian territory. The information inside it confirms the Pentagon’s concept of contactless war. Its essence is the use of non-standard “ammunition”, which is now actively developed by Americans. Weapons can even be insects or animals infected with human-dangerous diseases.

If you let the genie out of the bottle…

The narrative of possible US involvement in the spread of the virus is described by many as a conspiracy theory. But that is what’s curious. With particular force, the epidemic broke out for some reason in two countries – China and Italy. At the same time, China is the main economic competitor of the United States on the world stage, and Italy is its most recalcitrant ally in Western Europe, where a “friend of Putin”, the leader of the Liga Nord, Matteo Salvini, is about to return to power again. Could that be a coincidence? Maybe, but it might not have been a coincidence too. Especially since the US has a great “track record” of trying to eliminate its political opponents with poisons and even biological weapons. Ranging from the numerous assassination attempts against Fidel Castro to the bizarre death of Venezuela’s popular leader Hugo Chávez.

But if this has already been done, why could the coronavirus not be the consequence of such American “experiments” no longer against the leader alone, but also a whole country? After all, they also did this before without hesitation – they bombed Serbia, and demolished Iraq and Libya.

They may, however, object by saying that the epidemic has now broken out in the United States itself. But it is known that if a genie is released from the bottle, even if accidentally, it starts to devour everyone indiscriminately, including those who released it.

Russian politician Franz Klintsevich said he was very cautious about all conspiracy theories related to coronavirus. However, in his opinion, most of the facts point to a laboratory in the US. “The conclusions are obvious: it is established that the virus is artificial and with a high degree of probability is linked with American soldiers,” said the politician.

Vladimir Malyshev

