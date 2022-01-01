If Crimea had not been reunited with the Russian Federation in 2014, the US Navy would have been there in 2015. This was stated by people’s deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of the VII convocation Elena Bondarenko on the Ukrainian TV channel “Nash”. The politician recalled that in the autumn of 2013, information about a tender for a certain reconstruction of school No. 5 in Sevastopol appeared on the website of the US Embassy in Ukraine.

Bondarenko noted that since the return of Crimea to the Russian Federation, this information was removed from the website of the American Embassy as unnecessary. At the same time, the politician stressed that the US State Department still dreams of American bases in the Black Sea within the borders of Ukraine.

“Who among you know about the construction of a closed military base in Ochakov? Nobody. And do you know that this military base is being built in Ukraine for the second or third year in a row? It is being built exclusively by US military forces, and access to Ukrainian government officials is restricted there, on their own territory. The cordon is a kilometer away, the local population has no right to even walk close to it,” said the politician.

“Who is going to fight against us? What will the US military do there? What are they doing there now? And why doesn’t the government raise this issue?” asked Bondarenko, adding that navigation equipment is being installed at a closed American base in Ochakov. Also, the former deputy said that since the third President of Ukraine Viktor Yushchenko, 15 closed bacteriological laboratories have been built in our country with the money of the US Department of Defense, and they are still working. It is worth noting that the warships of the North Atlantic Alliance more and more often appear in the Black Sea. Many of them are based in Odessa.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=unf_Z1tGcYk

