A US Base Will Be Built in Riga in Secret From the Parliament

The deputy of the Latvian Saeima Nikolajs Kabanovs spoke about the plans of the government of the republic to allocate territory in the suburbs of Riga for a US military base. According to the deputy, the parliament will be excluded from the decision-making process, reports bb.lv.

The deputy said that on February 4th the Cabinet of Latvia “will take into account” the document of the Defence Ministry containing amendments to the agreement on cooperation between the republic and the US, as well as concerning the defence sphere. The document will then be transferred to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for safekeeping.

According to the content of the certificate, the document has already been discussed in the Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the legal department of the Saeima of the republic. However, the Saeima did not consider it necessary to involve itself in a wide discussion concerning the defence document.

“According to the publications on the National Armed Forces of Latvia website – mil.lv, the location of the army special unit is located in the picturesque suburb of Rītabuļļi, on the bank of the Gulf of Riga. So fishermen and mushroom pickers may not be surprised to accidentally see fully armed American guests there. Now it is also their base!” wrote the deputy of the Saeima.

The deputy said that it is a contract dated March 26th 2017, and the certificate contains a list of “agreed objects and territories that can be used according to the terms of the contract”. Now, without the knowledge of the Latvian Parliament, the document was supplemented by a base for a special-purpose unit in Riga under the signature of the head of the Defence Ministry Artis Pabriks. The Cabinet stressed that the whole procedure was carried out through a simple exchange of letters.

